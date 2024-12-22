



Coldharbour Farm is in an idyllic position within a conservation area with far-reaching views over its own adjoining fields and some lovely equestrian facilities.

This property is in Kent, six miles from Sevenoaks, four miles from Tonbridge and eight miles from both Tunbridge Wells and the massive shopping centre at Bluewater. The A21 and M25 are easily accessible and there is a railway station two miles away at Hildenborough, which can get you into London Bridge, Charing Cross and Cannon Street in 30, 40 and 50 minutes respectively. If you’re interested in travelling to the Continent, the ferry port at Dover is just over an hour’s drive away.

Your pick of local equestrian centres include Cobham Manor (35 minutes), Duckhurst Farm (35 minutes), White Horse Farm (25 minutes) and Hickstead (45 minutes). You can take your horse cross-country schooling at Bonfleur XC, which is 35 minutes’ drive away.

Should you be in need of a vet, Bell Equine is just 15 minutes away.

Coldharbour Farm is on the market with Savills with a guide price of £4.75m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities are a real feature and include a large American barn, currently with four stables to one side with internal and external doors plus a tack room and sliding doors to either end. The other side is currently utilised as a barn for agricultural storage, but additional stables could be installed if required. Above the stables is a mezzanine area accessed via a ladder, providing additional storage.

There is an Olympic-sized all-weather arena, which has lighting, plus a separate turnout/lunge pen.

The pasture is divided into some smaller turnout paddocks and three larger open and level fields which the current owner utilises to produce hay and for cross-country schooling. This property sits in a total of 23.12 acres.

A bridlepath abuts the land that provides access to an excellent network of off-road riding.

The immediate gardens and grounds are predominantly laid to landscaped lawn, with a variety of established shrubs and specimen trees.

There is a large paved terrace that spans the side of the property with views from an elevated position over the property’s paddocks and beyond. Stone steps lead to a lower level terrace and a natural swimming pool with a decked area.

Coldharbour Farm is at the end of a no-through public road. Entering the main house, there is a sitting room with wall and ceiling timbers and an inglenook fireplace inset with a wood burning stove, which opens to a reception area with a vaulted ceiling and an office in the roundel.

The kitchen/dining area is fitted with a bespoke range of wall and base units with integral appliances and skylights within a vaulted ceiling, together with bi-fold doors opening to the terrace. There is also a wine fridge and breakfast bar, plus a cloakroom with a storage cupboard.

Also on the ground floor is a play room and games room, both with feature fireplaces and a double aspect. A utility room and boot room provide additional storage and space for appliances, and there is a useful cloakroom off the entrance hall.

There are five bedrooms on the first floor, one with an en-suite shower room with twin basins and a dressing room, and one utilised as a study with stairs rising to the second floor. There is also a family bathroom and a separate shower room with a linen cupboard on the first floor.

Arranged over the entirety of the second floor is a bedroom with eaves access and an adjoining toilet.

The Cottage adjoins the outbuildings and is self-contained with a kitchen/living area with exposed timbers and wood burning stove and doors opening to the terrace. It has two bedrooms, both served by a shower room.

A range of outbuildings curve around a courtyard garden and include a number of versatile store rooms linked with an open bay log store.

The outbuildings include a gym and office with power and heating/air conditioning.

