A splendid home in a rural area complete with 5 stables, arena and outdoor outdoor swimming pool

Could you imagine taking residence at this stunning family property with stabling for up to five horses?

The property can be found in the village of Clavering in north-west Essex. Stansted Airport can be found 10 miles away while Audley End is the nearest rail station (7 miles).

Situated 20 miles south of Cambridge on the River Stort, the property is well placed bordering the Essex/Cambs/Herts borders.

Local equestrian centres you could check out include: Barleylands EC (41 miles), Beechwood EC (36 miles) and Runningwell EC (37 miles).

Deanswood Equestrian Centre is just over 30 minutes from the front door. You are also the same distance from the popular show venue Ashfields Carriage Driving and Polo Centre.

If you like to follow hounds, head out with the Essex Hunt.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 15 or NPS Area 14.

If you need expert advice don’t hesitate to get in touch with the vets at Clarendon Equine Vets (35 miles).

Cross-country courses in the area include Berwick Farm (25 miles) and Wix Equestrian Centre (54 miles).

Offered for sale by Zoe Napier Group, this pretty property — which is Grade II listed — comes with a £1.5m price tag.

Would you pay the money?

The house is set on a mature two-acre plot with views across farmland. The home is an early Jacobean Grade II Listed farmhouse which has been extended at a later date.

As well as a stabling for five horss, there is also a handy show preparation and wash down area as well as a tack room with shower and W.C and a first floor store.

There is also an outdoor arena with sand and rubber surface.

The outside space provides plenty of parking, a double garage plus car port and a ground floor leisure room with kitchen to serve the pool and BBQ area.

The property has a more recent extension with period features and fireplaces. There is a delightful contemporary kitchen/breakfast room with open family area.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.