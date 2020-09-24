{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Happy retirement, Cillnabradden Evo – celebrating this great event horse’s career in pictures

Cillnabradden Evo bowed out of eventing last Sunday (20 September) with a victory in the CCI4*-S at Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market – this was his eighth international win with Oliver Townend and his fifth at CCI4* level.

Let’s take a moment to enjoy the highlights of Sally-Anne Egginton’s 14-year-old gelding’s career…

Cillnabradden Evo started eventing under Lucy Wiegersma and also had a few runs with Lucy’s now-husband, Padraig McCarthy, before moving to Andrew Nicholson ahead of the 2014 season.

Cillnabradden Evo won three times in his first year with Andrew – an intermediate at Aldon and open intermediates at Salperton Park (pictured) and Cholmondeley Castle.

Andrew Nicholson piloting Cillnabradden Evo to second in the eight- and nine-year-old CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Blenheim 2014.

Andrew Nicholson rides Cillnabradden Evo to victory in the Amlin Plus Eventers’ Challenge at the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in 2015.

In August 2015, Andrew Nicholson suffered a serious injury in a fall with Cillnabradden Evo in the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Gatcombe. The ride passed to Oliver Townend and the pair won the CCI2* (now CCI3*-L) at Osberton in the autumn that year.

In July 2016, Cillnabradden Evo scored his second international win when he took the CIC2* (now CCI3*-S) at Burgham.

Oliver and Cillnabradden Evo win the British open championship at Gatcombe in August 2016. This was also an Event Rider Masters leg.

The summer of 2016 was a purple patch for Oliver and Cillnabradden Evo. After the British open championship, they won the Event Rider Masters (ERM) at Gatcombe and then finished second in the ERM at Blenheim, a result which secured Oliver’s win in the ERM series that year.

Oliver and Cillnabradden Evo take second in the Event Rider Masters at Blenheim 2016.

Cillnabradden Evo helps Oliver Townend to secure the Event Rider Masters series title in 2016 with second place at Blenheim.

In 2018, Cillnabradden Evo took his tally of international wins to five when he took the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Barborowko in Poland.

In the spring of 2019, Cillnabradden Evo won a CCI4*-S at Burnham Market.

Cillnabradden Evo contested his first  – and only – Badminton in May 2019.

Oliver brings Cillnabradden Evo forward for the first horse inspection at Badminton 2016.

Oliver and Cillnabradden Evo set a record in the dressage at Badminton, scoring 19.7.

A back view of Cillnabradden Evo at Badminton 2016, which he finished in sixth place. He incurred 12.4 time-faults across country and had one showjump down after his record-breaking dressage.

Cillnabradden Evo won a CCI3*-S section at Burgham in July this year and then completed his career with a final win – his eighth international victory – at Burnham Market in the CCI4*-S.

Cillnabradden Evo completes his career with a win in the CCI4*-S at Burnham Market in September 2020.

Happy retirement, Cillnabradden Evo!

Pictures by Peter Nixon, Alamy Stock Photo, PA, focusonhorses.com and sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

