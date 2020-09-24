Happy retirement, Cillnabradden Evo – celebrating this great event horse’s career in pictures

Cillnabradden Evo bowed out of eventing last Sunday (20 September) with a victory in the CCI4*-S at Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market – this was his eighth international win with Oliver Townend and his fifth at CCI4* level.

Let’s take a moment to enjoy the highlights of Sally-Anne Egginton’s 14-year-old gelding’s career…

Cillnabradden Evo started eventing under Lucy Wiegersma and also had a few runs with Lucy’s now-husband, Padraig McCarthy, before moving to Andrew Nicholson ahead of the 2014 season.

In August 2015, Andrew Nicholson suffered a serious injury in a fall with Cillnabradden Evo in the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Gatcombe. The ride passed to Oliver Townend and the pair won the CCI2* (now CCI3*-L) at Osberton in the autumn that year.

In July 2016, Cillnabradden Evo scored his second international win when he took the CIC2* (now CCI3*-S) at Burgham.

The summer of 2016 was a purple patch for Oliver and Cillnabradden Evo. After the British open championship, they won the Event Rider Masters (ERM) at Gatcombe and then finished second in the ERM at Blenheim, a result which secured Oliver’s win in the ERM series that year.

In 2018, Cillnabradden Evo took his tally of international wins to five when he took the CIC3* (now CCI4*-S) at Barborowko in Poland.

Cillnabradden Evo contested his first – and only – Badminton in May 2019.

Cillnabradden Evo won a CCI3*-S section at Burgham in July this year and then completed his career with a final win – his eighth international victory – at Burnham Market in the CCI4*-S.

Happy retirement, Cillnabradden Evo!

Pictures by Peter Nixon, Alamy Stock Photo, PA, focusonhorses.com and sarahfarnsworth.co.uk

