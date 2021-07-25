H&H’s Tokyo horse of the day: the ‘powerful but sensitive’ 10-year-old Totilas son





Te Quiero SF is only 10 years old, but the Totilas son held his own against far more experienced horses – under far more experienced riders – today at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ridden by Austrian Olympic debutant Christian Schumach, Te Quiero SF scored 70.9% to claim third place in Group D of the grand prix.

Te Quiero belongs to a student and friend of Christian’s, Franziska Fries.

“I started training her on him about three years ago and she rode him in some basic competitions,” said Christian. “Then she got pregnant. That was my big luck as I was able to ride and train him and it was really amazing how quick he made the jump into grand prix.

“She said, ‘I believe in the horse, I believe in you, you can try to quality for the Olympic Games.’ I’m really thankful and happy she gave me that experience.

“He’s a powerful horse, a big horse, but he’s also really sensitive horse. I’ve been collaborating with Franziska for 10 years now, and she won’t have any problem riding him. She has a super grand prix horse, Atomic, that she has taken through under-25s, but at some point she will take back the ride on this horse too and have a really bright future with him.

“I am happy I can ride him in some more competitions until she takes him back, but then I will do everything I can to support and help her.”

Today’s competition was only Te Quiero SF’s seventh grand prix.

“I was super happy with him and overall with my riding, but we had one mistake in the two-time changes, which was clearly my mistake – I was enjoying the Olympic experience,” said Christian. “He’s never seen a stadium like this and he is so promising for the future.”

Christian Schumach concluded: “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride at the Olympic Games and as a professional rider who doesn’t own many horses, I’m thankful I have owners, friends, students, people who support me and give me horses to ride and educate – and this is one of them. It’s like a present for all of my work over the past 20 years.

“I’m really grateful I was able to ride at the European and World Championships in the past, but this beats everything.”

