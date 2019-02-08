Chilli Morning looking fab at 19 and 8 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very helpful terrier to a hacking malfunction, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Very helpful!



These fancy dress costumes are fantastic!



Glock’s — the horse show featuring red carpets, Robbie Williams, Mariah Carey AND Nicole Scherzinger



Annie Power’s foal has arrived (by Galileo, no less) and he is drop dead gorgeous…



First Mulry’s Error and now Harelaw Wizard (pictured here as a foal) — Ben Hobday doesn’t discriminate against the heavier types — both have made it to the top level of eventing



Picture perfect



Naughty!



We think not!

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

How well does Chilli Morning look?!



