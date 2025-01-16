



Cherry Burton Hall is a family home set in its own parkland at the edge of a charming East Riding village. The property extends to 42 acres and includes a cottage, stables and wonderful gardens.

Surrounded by traditional farmland and on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds, the village of Cherry Burton has a cricket club, primary school, village hall, church, shop, post office, and a pub.

The traditional market town of Beverley (3.4 miles) is a 10-minute drive away and for those looking to commute, Cherry Burton has easy access to the M62. Beverley railway station is three miles away providing fast train links to Hull (from 11 minutes). Brough station (14 miles), has regular direct services to London King’s Cross (from 2 hours and 23 minutes) with further services available at York, (27 miles).

Equestrian centres nearby include Bishop Burton (three miles and less than 10 minutes away), Aike Grange Stud (15 minutes) and Epworth (50 minutes).

If you like to hunt you can head out with the Holderness Hunt.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 3A.

Need a vet? Get in touch with either Rainbow Equine Hospital (45 minutes) or Rase Equine at Goole (35 minutes).

You can enjoy racing at Beverley Racecourse.

Offered for sale by both Hewetson & Johnson and Blue Book Agency, this property is on the market with a guide price of £4.95m. Let’s take a look around…

There is an all-weather arena in a walled garden and covered horsewalker along with field shelters in post and railed paddocks. There is also a large barn with space enough for a number of cars, tractors and other machinery, plus a tennis court.

The original stables and loose boxes are centred around a courtyard – there are 10 in total, plus a wash box and feed room. The coach house has many of the original fittings and connects to a separate groom’s apartment and annex.

A long sweeping drive goes past a lake and the lovely gardens. Built in 1790 and remodelled in 1857 under Charles Bodrick, the architect responsible for Leeds Town Hall, the house has a portico entrance hall. The rooms are large with high ceilings and plenty of period features. The house has been extensively remodelled over the years and currently includes a kitchen, with an extensive range of fitted furniture, an Aga, a dining table and a sitting area with a “living wall” as the main feature. French windows lead onto a south-facing terrace.

Other rooms on the ground floor include a drawing room, sitting room, office, utility room and a boot room too.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom comes with a statement bathroom. There are five further bedrooms on the first floor, two of which are ensuite.

The second floor is arranged so that it can be used by older children wanting their own space or indeed, as it is used at the moment, for independent living, having a staircase that leads directly to the back door. The second floor includes four bedrooms – three of which are ensuite – and a large play room.

