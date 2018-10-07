Check out this underground house with outdoor school and stables

Situated in the Warwickshire countryside is a unique equestrian property with dreamy facilities and a very special house, that you won’t believe was converted from an old cow shed.

Located in Northend Southam, the property has direct access on to a bridleway leading to the Burton Dassett Country Park, so you and your horse can spend your days riding over the picturesque rolling hills.

Equestrian centres just a stone’s throw away include: Only Grounds EC (14 miles) Withybrook EC (20.5 miles), Nuneaton and North Warwickshire EC (29 miles), Swallowfield EC (24 miles) and the well-known Solihull (29 miles), which hosts a variety of British Showjumping and British Dressage competitions throughout the season.

Warwickshire College and its superb facilities are only a 20 minute drive away and also offers a series of shows and arena hire.

Head out hunting with either the Croome and West Warwickshire Foxhounds or the Warwickshire Hunt.

Sign up to BSPS Area 6 for a range of local showing fixtures in the Warwickshire area.

On the market for a guide price of £1.135m, it is being offered for sale by Strutt & Parker.

Set in three acres, this contained equestrian set-up is surrounded by miles of stunning countryside, perfect for hacking. The grazing totals two acres and includes a winter turnout paddock.

There are two stables at present, with rubber matting and automatic water drinkers. There is also an undercover hot water wash down and tie up area, an insulated tack room and hard standing for trailer parking.

When you’re not out enjoying the countryside, ensure your training is up to scratch in the 18x25m outdoor arena with Pro-Ride surface.

The house has accommodation set over two floors, with the lower floor underground.

Boasting oak trusses and sections of exposed stone, the ground floor hall leads into an open-plan, fitted kitchen, which has space for a dining area.

All the rooms on the ground floor have lots of natural light and with access to the garden. The master bedroom with en suite shower room also overlooks the terrace on this level.

Submerged lower ground floor is designed around a sunken courtyard area and includes three more bedrooms with en-suites.

At the front of the property is a good-sized garden surrounded by herbaceous borders.

