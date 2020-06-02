Check out these stunning palominos who were championed in their online society show

In these unusual times there are many horses and ponies who have been prepared all winter for the coming show season but have no where to go. This is why the British Palomino Society decided to move their spring show online, rather than cancel it.

Competitors were required to video their horses and ponies performing an individual show (either in-hand or ridden) for entry into one of the palomino or cream dilute classes.

The society panel judges then jumped online to judge the classes.

“The show was really well supported,” says Jessica Regan of the British Palomino Society. “People who would often be too nervous to compete at a show blossomed by being able to take part in a familiar environment. It was also lovely to see the younger generation also getting involved.”

The following champions were crowned…

Fencers Golden Addition

The palomino in-hand championship and overall supreme title was awarded to the two-year-old Welsh Section C. Owned by Hannah De Boorder, the filly already has a tally of wins to her name.

“There is a lot to like about this quality filly,” explains judge Dawn Coldicutt. “She is true to type with lovely movement and is one to watch out for in the future.”

Reserve went to Danni Grogan and Ann Langton’s 19-year-old part-bred Arab Grassendale Golden Legend.

Glebedale Sugar Babe

The palomino ridden championship went to the Welsh section A and Amy Edmonson. Reserve spot was clinched by Casey Cohane riding Littlecourt Showboat.

“Both gave a polished performance beyond their years,” comments Dawn.

Silva Lowki

The cream dilute classes — which included entries of buckskins, cremellos, perlinos, smokey blacks and coloured dilutes — were topped by Jenni Zawadazka’s Andalusian.

“I really liked his balanced and flowing paces,” says Dawn. “He is a lovely type with plenty of limb and substance.”

Yearling buckskin Welsh section C Corstan Aristocrat took reserve for owner Faye Bircher.

The British Palomino Society also intends to hold their summer national championships at Three Counties Showground online, too.

