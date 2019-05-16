Two medallists, a Badminton winner and a Rio Olympian: 13 top horses flying round at Chatsworth

With the Event Rider Masters first leg of 2019, plus two other CCI4*-S (previously CIC3*) sections, the Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth Horse Trials last week provided numerous opportunities to see top horses and riders in action…

The 2014 Badminton winners, Australia’s Sam Griffiths and Paulank Brockagh — owned by Dinah and Posford, Jules Carter and Sam — enjoyed a good warm-up for Luhmühlen with 11th place in section C.

A spin for Lauren Blades and Shelagh Morley’s home-bred Jemilla, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics under Mark Kyle.

Yasmin Ingham puts in a clear cross-country on Sandman 7, owned by Janette Chinn, Edwin and Sue Davies. Sandman 7 was a team silver medallist at the 2015 European Championships with former rider Pippa Funnell.

Top amateur rider Sharon Polding and her mare Findonfirecracker prepare for Luhmühlen with a double jumping clear.

Charlotte Bacon and Lucinda Froggatt’s Last Touch are also heading to the CCI5* (previously CCI4*) at Luhmühlen. They put in a steady clear across country at Chatsworth.

Izzy Taylor and her own Monkeying Around, the former world six-year-old champion who is just stepping up to four-star level.

Becky Woolven prepares Julie Record’s DHI Babette K for Luhmühlen with a cross-country jumping clear.

Bill Levett and his own and Clare Prentice’s Shannondale Titan contest the Event Rider Masters, finishing 16th after falling foul of the 15-penalty flag rule. This pair are stalwarts of the Event Rider Masters series, with seven top-12 places since its inception in 2016.

Last year’s Blenheim winners, Bella Innes Ker and her mother the Duchess Of Roxburghe’s Carolyn, land ninth in the Event Rider Masters.

Rising star Springpower, who belongs to Linda Mars, Jeremy and Andrea Brereton, bounces back from being retired on course at Badminton with an Event Rider Masters 10th place under Izzy Taylor.

Germany’s Julia Krajewski looks to have a new star in Amande De B’Neville, who took fourth in the Event Rider Masters.

Flora Harris and her mother Caroline and Susan Nicholls’ Amazing VIII — a former runner-up in the CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) at Blair Castle — take a spin round the Event Rider Master to finish 13th.

Pictures by Jon Stroud Media

Full report from Chatsworth in the issue of Horse & Hound magazine out today (dated 16 May).