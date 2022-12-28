



After a rise to the top in pony classes, Charlotte Elliott-Grooby has made a successful step into full-time show production. And with a flourishing team of horses for 2023, we predict big things from the dedicated 23-year-old.

Charlotte Elliott-Grooby, champion intermediate at the 2019 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Holmestones Tailor Made (Worzel), set up her own production yard at her parent’s home in Leicestershire in May 2021.

“I’m very lucky to have the support from Mum and Dad,” confirmed Charlotte, who began showing when she was a child at local riding club shows on her hunting pony, Harvest.

“We used to compete in the best turned out class, which my mum took very seriously,” said Charlotte. “We’d caught the bug for showing and bought my first ‘proper’ show pony, Addington Lucky Charm, who took me to my first HOYS in 2009.”

Charlotte has established herself as one of the circuit’s most successful young riders, picking up titles at all major shows across the country on a range of animals, from show ponies to show hunter ponies, mountain and moorlands to intermediates.

“Worzel, who gave me my first HOYS win and championship, is an extra special horse,” said Charlotte, of the gelding who was owned by his breeder, Vicki Rudd, and produced by the Jinks Show Team for their victory in 2019. “We had a great run together over two seasons, also winning the BSPS Blue Riband supreme in 2019 and BSPS intermediate supreme championship in 2018. I really do owe him a lot; he made all my dreams come true.”

Another career highlight Charlotte recalled was standing second in the 15hh show hunter pony final at the Royal International (RIHS) with the Team Jinks produced-Chantilly Galway Girl (Dolly).

“Dolly was just a five-year-old at the time and it was her first season,” she said. “The RIHS was only her fourth show, and she was green, but we managed a lovely show. To finish second was a huge achievement.”

Charlotte Elliott-Grooby: ‘But that’s showing’

The 2022 show season was Charlotte’s first full term working as a professional show producer.

“We had a great year, qualifying for multiple classes at both the RIHS and HOYS. A highlight for me was Jess Read-Else and Ebony King finishing seventh in the huge small hunter final at the RIHS. This was Jess’ first year competing in the adult horse classes and her first time riding in the main arena at Hickstead!” she said.

Charlotte is spending the festive period in Australia while her horses are back with their owners, but on her return in the New Year, her full attention will be on the 2023 show season.

“I have a couple of exciting novices, owned by Richard and Claire Chandler, to ride myself,” she explained. “But the most exciting new face is the reigning HOYS champion cob Love Joy, who will be ridden by his new owner Jess Read-Else in both open and amateur classes.

“It can be hard to make your name as a young producer as you’re not as well known as some of the more established riders,” Charlotte added. “But that’s showing; we all have good days and bad days. As long as my horses look and go as well as they can do, I can’t ask any more.”

