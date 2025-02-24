



Fancy a hack without leaving your property? If you lived on this 100-acre farm, that dream would be a reality.

Chapel Farm lies just outside Redmarley in Gloucestershire, just half a mile from the village centre. Redmarley, though small, has a thriving sports scene with a cricket and tennis club. There’s also a primary school, church and pub.

The neighbouring village of Staunton, two miles away, has a village store and doctor’s surgery.

Chapel Farm is one mile away from junction two of the M50 for the M5.

The cathedral city of Gloucestershire is 11 miles away. Cheltenham, home of the springtime Festival beloved by racing fans, is 16 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Moores Farm (12 minutes), Hartpury (15 minutes), CCR Equestrian (33 minutes), Allens Hill (36 minutes) and Kings EC (40 minutes).

The David Broome Event Centre is one hour away. Go cross-country schooling at Deer Park, which is 50 minutes away.

Badminton Horse Trials is your local five-star three-day event, just an hour from the door.

Chepstow Racecourse, home of the Welsh Grand National, is 57 minutes away.

If you like your hunting, enjoy a day out with the Ledbury.

Chapel Farm is on the market with Knight Frank for a guide price of £3.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The main access to Chapel farm is down a long, private tree-lined drive.

In addition to the extensive acres of paddock land, the property is home to a variety of outbuildings. This includes an original coach house and stables that are subject to the balance of an historic residential uplift clause, and steel-framed barns.

The land is ring-fenced with a number of smaller fenced paddocks, and runs down to the River Leadon on the southern boundary. There are also two gallop tracks; a five-furlong and a circular. However, both of these would benefit from maintenance.

The front of the house looks over a manicured lawn and a water feature. There are manicured gardens to the rear of the property, leading to the yard.

The property has seven bedrooms, three of which are ensuite. There are five bathrooms in total and four reception rooms.

There is a breakfast room, a formal dining room and a large kitchen. The kitchen has a central island, a range cooker and an electric oven and hob. There’s also a wine chiller and a double fridge-freezer.

Other rooms on the ground floor include a study, gym and utility. There’s also an extensive cellar with a good head height that has potential.

Would you be at home here?

