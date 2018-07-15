7 reasons you really need to be at Epsom for the Champions Willberry Charity Derby

Next month on Bank Holiday Monday (27 August), the first ever charity race will take place at Epsom Racecourse (pictured) — the Champions Willberry Charity Derby — and you could be there.

Epsom is the home of arguably the most famous Flat race in the world, the Derby, and this year the charity riders will be riding around exactly the same course and distance as this historic race, which will prove to be an almighty challenge and experience.

Here are just a few reasons why you should be there, plus one incredible opportunity that would make your day a particularly memorable one…

1. The race is being supported by a unique lunch, which is being held in the wonderful Diomed suite, with panoramic views and balcony overlooking the racecourse and Epsom Downs. Guests will be welcomed from 11.30am onwards with a champagne reception followed by a delicious three-course lunch. All the charity race riders will be there, plus celebrities from the racing and equestrian world, giving you a great opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the equestrian world’s big names. Not only that, but afternoon tea will also be served.

2. A full card of great racing is on offer with the Charity Derby following the last race.

3. To help with the fundraising for the event, there will be an auction and raffle taking place during the day. The Diomed Suite offers the opportunity for guests to really relax and enjoy themselves with family and friends, have the best view of the racing and hopefully have a few winners.

4. The lunch and race are both running to raise money for two wonderful charities; The Bob Champion Cancer Trust and Hannah’s Willberry the Wonder Pony. Bob Champion will be there on the day.

5. The race is held on the Bank Holiday Fun Day fixture at Epsom, which offers not just great racing, but fabulous entertainment for all of the family too. Gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 2.05pm and the final race at 5.25pm.

6. You could make a full day of it by visiting local trainers, who are opening their stables on the morning of this meeting. The morning starts at 8.30am where you will be able to see the horses out training on the gallops and then from 9.30am the trainers will be opening up their yards.

7. All under-18s go free on this particular race day.

To book tickets or a table for the charity lunch, or to find out more about the event or the charities please visit www.championswillberry.org.uk or email lucy@bobchampion.org.uk. Lunch tickets are £125 per person and this price includes racecourse entry.

