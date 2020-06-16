Live the country dream at this Grade II listed home complete with stable block, paddock and a seriously fancy boot room…

This Welsh haven combines the perfect blend of a traditional country home with a functional equestrian property. But what price tag would you put on this historic set-up?

Cae-Pw-Cella is located in an idyllic setting nestled in the centre of the village of Shirenewton in Monmouthshire.

Shirenewton is situated on the edge of the Wye Valley and boasts three pubs, a primary school and is surrounded by an abundance of country lanes, open farmland and bridle paths.

The M48 motorway is approximately 5 miles away for commuting to Bristol, Bath, London or Cardiff.

Local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Severnvale EC (8 miles), Triley Fields (27 miles) and Redbrook Equestrian (28 miles).

Head out with the Monmouthshire Hunt once the season comes around and if you like to show sign up to BSPS Wales for a range of local showing fixtures.

Look out for the next Monmouth Horse Trials which is hosted just 22 miles from your front door.

There are cross-country facilities on offer at Chepstow just a short drive away.

The experts at Abbey Equine Centre will be a 30 minute drive away (25 miles) should you need them.

If want to get your hands on this pretty Tudor sanctuary then you will need to get in touch with the agents at Fine & Country, and the guide price you are working with is £2.5m.

Welcome to Cae-Pw-Cella, a Grade II listed Tudor revival villa built in around 1840. Over the past six years the house has been sympathetically transformed into a family home complete with stabling and a self-contained two bedroomed coach house.

The property has a large stable block comprising two loose boxes and several store rooms which could be made into additional stabling.

The land totals 3.5 acres and includes walled gardens and a sizable paddock. The grounds offer total privacy with views over open countryside, Wentwood Forest, the Severn Estuary and beyond.

As well as a former tennis court, there is an ornamental Japanese garden and a rose arbour.

The interior of the house is something else. One of the main features of the ground floor is the bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with bi-folding doors leading onto the formal terrace.

Your boot room just got a serious upgrade…

The upper floor boast two master bedroom suites with luxury bathrooms and three further bedrooms, all of which are en-suite.

