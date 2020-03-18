What price tag would you put on this Grade II-listed house with top drawer equestrian facilities?

If you imagine your dream home, would this beautiful period property complete with superb horsey facilities come to mind?

Burrow Hill Farm is an attractive five-bedroom, Grade II listed house dating back to the 15th Century with later additions.

Situated in Woking, Surrey, this home is placed three miles from the town of Sunningdale. London is just 32 miles from the front door.

You can reach the M3 motorway in just under 10 minutes (4.5 miles), and the M25 motorway is only 6 miles away.

Local equestrian centres just a stone’s throw away include: Silvermere (13 miles), Parwood (6 miles) and Chessington (22 miles).

The premier competition and training establishment Oldencraig, is just an hour away from the front door (39 miles).



Enjoy polo at Conroy Polo (10 miles) and if you like to hunt head out with the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent.



Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 14 and if riding club activities are more your thing, then get a membership to Chobham RC.

While this horsey haven is everything you could ever want in a new nest, you’ll need to fork out £5.95m to have the pleasure of calling it yours.

Knight Frank bill Burrow Hill Farm as a top drawer property, do you agree?

With plenty of grazing and hacking, the home has been well-kept and improved over the years. It sits in about 26 acres in a peaceful setting within Chobham village.

A short way from the house is an American barn with eight stables. The barn also houses a games room and groom’s accommodation. The stables have been immaculately maintained as you can see…

There is a further collection of barns and cattle sheds with development potential, subject to planning. These buildings are currently used as extra stabling.

There is also a full-sized outdoor school with surface and post and rail fencing. The idyllic gardens and grounds are a particular feature of Burrow Hill Farm…

The period house has a great deal of character throughout and provides superb family accommodation.

As well as a tennis court and two additional cottages, there is also an outdoor swimming pool with summer house, which is found in a secluded part of the garden.

