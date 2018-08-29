Flares, trilbies, capes and even a dirndl (yes, you read that right): 13 stand out looks at the first Burghley trot-up

Plenty of riders had made a real effort to make a fashion statement at the first horse inspection of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials today (29 September).
Competition for the best dressed man and best dressed lady, sponsored by HiHo Silver, was hot. But in the end, the winners were Alexander Bragg and Caroline Powell.
Here we round up just a few of our favourite looks, as captured by Peter Nixon…
Caroline Powell
New Zealander Caroline Powell teamed a powder blue three-quarter length tweed jacket with leather-look trousers and Fairfax and Favor over-the-knee boots
Alex Bragg
Alex Bragg went for the traditional British look with a tweed two-piece, which was lined with the same baby blue as his tie
Nana Dalton
Nana opted for a smart navy coat with maroon trilby and Fairfax & Favor boots, which featured pink tassels — these particular tassels proved popular with a number of other female Burghley riders as all proceeds from the sale of the pink accessory is donated to British Cancer Care, a charity that works with women suffering from breast cancer
Harry Dzenis
Harry Dzenis’ pink shirt matched the lining of his suit
Ginny Thompson
New Zealander and Burghley first-timer, Ginny Thompson, wore a versatile cape with pearl detail
Ludwig Svennerstal
Ludwig completed his look with velvet smoking slippers and a white pocket square to match his shirt
Julie Tew
Julie’s tailored jacket stood out against her black trousers
Katrin Khoddam Hazrati
One that got the crowd talking was Austrian competitor Katrin. She wore a dirndl, which is traditional Austrian dress
Sarah Bullimore
Sarah cut a dash with leather-look trousers and a faux fur collar to her coat. The look was completed with statement maroon ankle boots which matched her trilby (and that also did its best to blow away while trotting up the excitable Reve Du Rouet)
Kirsty Short
Kirsty Short was elegant in this light blue/grey three-quarter length jacket dress
Emilie Chandler
Emilie looked super-chic in white jeans and shirt paired with navy over-the-knee boots, jacket and trilby
Lissa Green
Lissa channelled 70s style with these camel flares and dusty pink scarf
Katie Preston
Katie Preston styled her navy cape with light blue lining with a feathered trilby