Flares, trilbies, capes and even a dirndl (yes, you read that right): 13 stand out looks at the first Burghley trot-up

Plenty of riders had made a real effort to make a fashion statement at the first horse inspection of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials today (29 September).

Competition for the best dressed man and best dressed lady, sponsored by HiHo Silver, was hot. But in the end, the winners were Alexander Bragg and Caroline Powell.

Here we round up just a few of our favourite looks, as captured by Peter Nixon…

Caroline Powell

New Zealander Caroline Powell teamed a powder blue three-quarter length tweed jacket with leather-look trousers and Fairfax and Favor over-the-knee boots

Alex Bragg

Alex Bragg went for the traditional British look with a tweed two-piece, which was lined with the same baby blue as his tie

Nana Dalton

Nana opted for a smart navy coat with maroon trilby and Fairfax & Favor boots, which featured pink tassels — these particular tassels proved popular with a number of other female Burghley riders as all proceeds from the sale of the pink accessory is donated to British Cancer Care, a charity that works with women suffering from breast cancer

Harry Dzenis

Harry Dzenis’ pink shirt matched the lining of his suit

Ginny Thompson

New Zealander and Burghley first-timer, Ginny Thompson, wore a versatile cape with pearl detail

Ludwig Svennerstal

Ludwig completed his look with velvet smoking slippers and a white pocket square to match his shirt

Julie Tew

Julie’s tailored jacket stood out against her black trousers

Katrin Khoddam Hazrati

One that got the crowd talking was Austrian competitor Katrin. She wore a dirndl, which is traditional Austrian dress

Sarah Bullimore

Sarah cut a dash with leather-look trousers and a faux fur collar to her coat. The look was completed with statement maroon ankle boots which matched her trilby (and that also did its best to blow away while trotting up the excitable Reve Du Rouet)

Kirsty Short

Kirsty Short was elegant in this light blue/grey three-quarter length jacket dress

Emilie Chandler

Emilie looked super-chic in white jeans and shirt paired with navy over-the-knee boots, jacket and trilby

Lissa Green

Lissa channelled 70s style with these camel flares and dusty pink scarf

Katie Preston

Katie Preston styled her navy cape with light blue lining with a feathered trilby

