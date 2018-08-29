What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2018?

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Marriott/REX/Shutterstock (9038461d) Simon Grieve on Drumbilla Metro goes through the Lion Bridge at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, Stamford, UK - 02 Sep 2017
TAGS:

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (29 August-2 September 2018), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week…

Thursday 30 August

1000
Temperature: 14°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 6mph

1300
Temperature: 17°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 5mph

1600
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 4mph

Friday 31 August

1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 6mph

1300
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph

1600
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph

Saturday 1 September

1000
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph

1300
Temperature: 20°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 10mph

1600
Temperature: 21°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 9mph

Sunday 2 September

1000
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph

1300
Temperature: 21°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 9mph

1600
Temperature: 23°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 9 mph

Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office

Full Burghley preview in the Horse & Hound magazine on sale now (issue dated 23 August) including course walk with Blyth Tait and form guide