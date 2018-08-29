What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2018?

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (29 August-2 September 2018), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week…
Thursday 30 August
1000
Temperature: 14°C
Weather: sunny
Wind: 6mph
1300
Temperature: 17°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 5mph
1600
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 4mph
Friday 31 August
1000
Temperature: 15°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 6mph
1300
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph
1600
Temperature: 19°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph
Saturday 1 September
1000
Temperature: 16°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph
1300
Temperature: 20°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 10mph
1600
Temperature: 21°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 9mph
Sunday 2 September
1000
Temperature: 18°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 8mph
1300
Temperature: 21°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 9mph
1600
Temperature: 23°C
Weather: mostly sunny
Wind: 9 mph
Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office