What is the weather forecast for Burghley Horse Trials 2018?

If you are planning on heading to the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend (29 August-2 September 2018), you will be relieved to hear that the weather is set to stay fair. Pack your sunglasses as ‘touch wood’, we’re in for a good week…

Thursday 30 August

1000

Temperature: 14°C

Weather: sunny

Wind: 6mph

1300

Temperature: 17°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 5mph

1600

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 4mph

Friday 31 August

1000

Temperature: 15°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 6mph

1300

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 8mph

1600

Temperature: 19°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 8mph

Saturday 1 September

1000

Temperature: 16°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 8mph

1300

Temperature: 20°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 10mph

1600

Temperature: 21°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 9mph

Sunday 2 September

1000

Temperature: 18°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 8mph

1300

Temperature: 21°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 9mph

1600

Temperature: 23°C

Weather: mostly sunny

Wind: 9 mph

Courtesy BBC weather and the Met Office



