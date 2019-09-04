Sparkly shoes and mega jackets: 17 stand-out looks from the first Burghley trot-up

With the first horse inspection at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (5-8 September) complete, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favourite looks that riders showed off to the world earlier this afternoon.
Which is your favourite outfit?
Pippa Funnell chose a statement green jacket to complete her outfit while trotting up Billy Walk On one of her two rides
Will Furlong channelled the Peaky Blinder look with Collien P 2
Caroline Clarke, who won the Hiho Silver best-dressed lady prize was a vision with Touch Too Much
Eliza Stoddart and Priorspark Opposition Free were super-smart, and was just one of many riders to opt for Fairfax & Favor boots
Alicia Hawker gives Charles RR a kiss — we love Alicia’s red jacket
David Britnell made a fashion statement, choosing a bold look, complete with tweed cap
Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet paired a camel coat with a smart maroon roll neck
Frenchman Arthur Chabert and Goldsmiths Imber looking sharp — Arthur was the recipient of the Hiho Silver best dressed male prize
Caroline Powell and On The Brash look super-smart — Caroline opted for a double-breasted military style jacket with an eye-catching pattern
Richard Skelt, who was dressed by The Little Tweed Co, looked the part with Credo III
Samantha Lissington teamed a floaty white skirt with a matching headband to present Ricker Ridge Rui
Simon Grieve opted for a smart tweed waistcoat and jacket to present The Rutman
Chris Talley caught the eye with Unmarked Bills — he opted for some sparkly shoes to complete his look
Lillian Heard and LCC Barnaby look very happy to be back at Burghley — Lillian wore a tailored co-ordinated skirt and jacket
Piggy French looked super-elegant with this red coat while trotting-up Vanir Kamira
Zara Tindall went for a military style jacket when presenting Class Affair
Sweden’s Johan Lundin was the sole competitor to wear uniform trotting up Mind Me
