Burghley first-timers: Emily Prangnell — ‘My nerves were so bad, I struggled to jump round BE100’

Emily Prangnell riding DHI BEAUNESSE in the OI Section O, during Lincolnshire One Day Event at Lincolnshire Showgrounds near Lincoln in Lincolnshire UK on20th March 2016
TAGS:

Lincolnshire-based Emily Prangnell says she never believed she would jump around a four-star, but next week she is heading to her first Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

“I used to suffer with nerves considerably,” says the 26-year-old. “I struggled to go cross-country around a BE100 track. Thankfully my trainers Ian Woodhead and Ian Bennett have helped considerably, and I also found performance psychologist Charlie Unwin’s workshops fascinating.”

Emily says that a large part of these nerves was due to the fact she had a good horse on her hands; DHI Beaunesse, who she will ride at Burghley.

“I bought ‘Dolly’ when she was five from Ian and Heidi Woodhead,” explains Emily, who now buys and sells horses for a living with business partner Charlotte Hogg. “She nearly jumped me off when I tried her, and she popped 1.30m for fun, so I knew she was the one. I didn’t know what a four-star horse felt like but I said to mum ‘if this isn’t a four-star horse, then I don’t know what is’. The pressure of everyone knowing I was riding a talented horse, made me so nervous when I went competing.”

Now 12-years-old, Dolly and Emily have moved up the levels together, with their best result coming in the form of third place in the CCI3* under-25 at Bramham in 2016.

“I said to mum after we popped round Bramham, and again there this year in the CIC3*, that if I didn’t go to Burghley on Dolly, I didn’t know when I would. It’s only just starting to hit what we’re doing — we started at one-star and then quietly progressed up the levels and now suddenly we find ourselves here.”

Emily, who isn’t from a horsey family, says that her nerves are starting to kick in.

“I’m terrified, but also so excited. I’ve been banned from watching the cross-country preview — I watched it once and then my trainer said ‘no more! You need to get some sleep between now and then!’”

Continues below…

Dolly is quite a character too.

“She is a diva and likes everything her own way at home — the yard revolves around her,” laughs Emily. “She can’t be tied up either, whether it’s at home or at an event — she just breaks loose. She’s actually a lot like this in her ridden work too — she likes to get on with things, which can sometimes make life difficult in the dressage! But the bigger the crowd, the better she goes, so although I have no idea how she will cope with her first four-star, I’m hoping the big atmosphere will encourage her to show off.”

Read Blyth Tait’s thoughts on every fence on the cross-country course, plus ratings and his overall impressions, in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 30 August). Full Burghley form guide also included in this issue, with vital stats and H&H’s expert assessment of every combination competing.