The prettiest sandstone cottage with new outdoor arena, two stables and hacking in an idyllic rural location





Combining a traditional, cosy country home, equestrian facilities and a stunning location, Broome Hill Farm could be the perfect new residence for the horsey family with a couple of steeds looking for the quiet life.

Broome Hill Farm can be found on the Gloucestershire/Herefordshire border just 5 miles south east of Ross-on-Wye.

Local equestrian centres nearby include: Greenacres Stables (2.5 miles), Kings EC (27 miles) and Sheepcote Equestrian (17 miles). You also won’t be far from Hartpury College (13 miles), which hosts many national competitions.

Like to hunt? Head out with the Cotswold Hunt or the Duke of Beaufort.

Need a vet? Get in touch with Cheltenham Equine Vets (23 miles) or Belmont Farm & Equine Vets (17 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 9B for a range of local fixtures in your area. You are also nearby to Three Counties show ground (22 miles), which hosts several showing shows and championships throughout the season

This delightful property is marketed by Morris Bricknell and the price tag is £950,000.

The cottage sits within six acres of land and enjoys stunning views of the surrounding countryside. From the property you can quickly access quiet country lanes for hacking.

There are two indoor stables, a tack room and a wash down area situated in a new build barn…

…as well as a newly installed 20x60m outdoor waxed arena, with full panel mirrors to one end. An all-weather track leads to the arena.

The barn also has space for lorry or trailer parking. The barn was designed with a clean air system, to give ventilation and be cool in summer and warm in winter. Other outbuildings include a workshop, a laundry, former agricultural buildings, a summer house and field shelters.

The cottage is surrounded by its own gardens with seating areas and paddocks.

The living room boasts a stone fireplace and hearth with hardwood mantle over.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.