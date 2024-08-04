A countryside estate set in almost 100 acres with stables, arena, cider orchard and more…





A beautifully presented small country estate in a highly desirable location, this place has loads to love…

Bottom Barn Farm is set back from a quiet country lane running from the small town of Bruton to the hamlet of Hadspen in Somerset.

Hadspen is between Bruton and Castle Cary, which has a mainline railway station where you can catch a train to London Paddington in 1hr45mins. Wincanton is six miles away where you can find the A303 trunk road from London to the West Country. The city of Bath is 27 miles from the front door, while Bristol Airport is 29 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Naydon Equestrian (eight miles), Chard Equestrian Centre (24 miles) and West Wilts (27 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with Delaware Veterinary Group, who are 10 minutes away (three miles), while if you fancy a day out hunting, head out with the Blackmore & Sparkford Vale.

This property is on the market with Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £3.2m. Let’s take a look around…

There is a traditional purpose-built quadrangle stable yard with 13 boxes, plus two foaling boxes and four tack/store rooms. Each stable has windows front and rear.

Nearby is a further block of five stores/stables, which were previously part fitted out and used as offices.

Beyond is a 50x25m arena enclosed in post and rail fencing – it requires some maintenance.

The land, which covers 99.46 acres, is a mix of pasture, cider orchards, woodland areas and a spring-fed pond and stream tributary of the River Brue.

Bottom Barn Farm has operated for 14 years as a profitable cider apple growing business. Approximately 29 acres are planted to mature orchards containing 12 traditional cider varieties.

Originally a dairy farm on the Hadspen Estate, this property was purchased by the current owners in 2009, upon which they have undertook a complete programme of conversion and restoration on the farm. In 2012 the original threshing barn and other barns were converted into a five-bedroom home providing 4,300 sq.ft. of accommodation.

The main farmhouse provides open plan living on the ground floor and five split-level bedrooms with three bathrooms.

The house has traditional features such as exposed oak beams using timber worked from the farm itself, combined with polished sandstone floors, solid oak doors, Charnwood woodburners and oak-framed double glazing throughout.

There is a farmhouse kitchen, a sunroom with bi-fold doors onto the courtyard and a flexible adjoining single storey annexe.

The inner courtyard has stone patios and a raised decking area with a hot tub.

There is also a detached two-bedroom stone cottage.

