A Grade II country home with stabling, grazing, pool and a party barn? Yes please…

If you’ve got a spare £5million lying around, why not re-locate to the Hampshire/West Sussex border, as a country estate has just come on the market, and it’s all kinds of perfect…

Bobbolds Farm is nestled in unspoilt countryside to the south of the village of Milland, just 50 miles from London.

The area itself is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and within the South Downs National Park. Serious hacking goals.

If you fancy spectating for a weekend, there is racing at Goodwood, or perhaps a spot of polo at Cowdray or Hurtwood Park.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include, Crofton Manor (30 miles), Woodside EC (31 miles) and Wellington EC (32 miles).

Hunting in the area is with the South Downs Bloodhounds or the South Downs and Eridge Hunt.

If you like to show, get signed up to your local showing area BSPS Area 14 for a range of local fixtures.

Make sure you check out the National Trail website, which has all the information you need about riding out and enjoying the South Downs on horseback.

Offered for sale by Knight Frank, the 24 acre property is currently on the market for a cool £4.95million.

So is this the horsey haven for you?

Bobbolds Farm is compact estate centred around a Grade II listed country house which is set in around 24 acres of land.

To the east of the property are the five stables, a tack room, a workshop and a WC, all constructed of brick under a tiled roof. Opposite the stables is the former granary, incorporating four garages and four open car ports.

As well as an outdoor arena, there is a six-bay Dutch barn which incorporates a horse walker. Opposite is an additional set of stables with two further loose boxes, two storage areas, gardener’s room and a chicken run.

The land is made up of good quality grazing with secure fencing.

The main house accommodation is arranged over three levels…

The home boasts super-cosy living spaces…

… and at the heart of the ground floor is this beautiful kitchen.

The principal bedrooms are accessed via a single staircase. There is a generous master suite with en-suite bathroom. There are two further bedroom suites one with a separate study/sitting room.

Other key features of the property included secondary accommodation, a party barn, swimming pool and a tennis court.

The former Dairy cottage has one bedroom, sitting room, kitchen, study, bathroom and a sizeable utility area.

We think it must be love…

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday