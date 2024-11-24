A corner of horsey heaven in a desirable location could be yours…





This property combines classic countryside charm with modern convenience and excellent equestrian facilities, set within 5.4 acres on sandy soil.

Located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Blackmoor Paddock is close to the village of Shamley Green in Surrey, while the town of Guildford is just a short drive away.

Transport links include easy access to the A3, connecting to London and the south coast, and nearby train stations like Guildford and Chilworth, offering regular services to London Waterloo.

The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead (29 miles) hosts a wide variety of equestrian events throughout the year. Other equestrian centres in the area include Coombelands Equestrian (18 miles), Brendon Stud (34 miles) and Sussex Equestrian Centre (22 miles).

The vets at Surrey Hills Equine are six miles away, should you require their services.

This property is on the market with Churchill Country & Equestrian with a guide price of £1.95m. Let’s take a look around…

The property is well-suited for equestrian use, with a self-contained stable yard with four well-maintained boxes, a feed store, and a steel-framed hay barn. There is also a 60x20m mirrored arena with an Andrews Bowen surface.

The 5.41 acres of land is divided into paddocks with post and rail fencing, providing all-year turn out on sandy soil. There are excellent bridleway links close by accessed from country lanes, including riding routes to Blackheath.

The landscaped garden includes a large lawn, mature flowerbeds, a patio dining area, plus a small copse and bluebell wood to the end of the garden with a walking path. To the front of the property is a dell with mature tree coverage and a seating area.

Inside the house, there is a utility room and an adjoining shower room. The kitchen has a gas-fired Aga, a secondary cooker with six gas hobs and electric ovens, and a large butler sink. The kitchen is fitted with a range of units and a central island, and there is a good-sized pantry cupboard too. There is also a dining room, separated by a half-brick wall that could easily be removed to create an open plan kitchen/dining area.

A snug area has ceiling-height bookcases and a bay window, plus there is also a study and a conservatory.

The drawing room has a vaulted ceiling, log-burning stove and exposed stonework. Patio doors open onto a side patio.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, the principal with an en-suite, a family bathroom and a shower room.

The property has several sizeable outbuildings, including a large barn (5.99×5.38m) with an additional rear storage area (5.94×4.06m), a shed/workshop (10.70×3.40m), and two garages with electricity. Additionally, there is a garden shed/workshop with electricity and a greenhouse.

