The aim of slow feeders for horses is to provide continuous access to forage, while simultaneously slowing eating and prolonging grazing time. Horses have evolved to graze almost continuously with their heads in a lowered position, and because of the way their digestive systems work, if horses are regularly left without food, problems such as cribbing, colic and ulcers can occur.

Benefits of using a slow forage feeder

They are a good way to replicate a natural environment and grazing pattern

By extending eating time, slow feeders help to to mitigate the risks of over-feeding and obesity

Slow feeders are particularly useful if your horse is on box rest or restricted grazing as they keep horses occupied

Can minimise wastage and protect the nutrient levels of hay from decreasing due to weather conditions

Available in a range of designs, from small-holed nets to hay boxes, they all work in the same way. The smaller the area or holes are to get to the hay, the slower he will be able to eat, which lengthens time the hay will be available to him. Feeders that encourage horses to get their heads down will help keep their airways clearer and are closer to their natural feeding habits.

Best slow feeders for horses

Parallax Hay Saver

Colours: Black, green or blue | Capacity: 20kg hay (250l) | RRP: £160 |

This feeder can be used in the stable or field and is made of strong frost-resistant plastic. It can hold a small rectangular bale of hay and slows feeding by around 50%.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Haygain Forager

Capacity: 12kg hay | RRP: £290 |

This feeder has two interchangeable regulator grids allowing you to choose between two difficulty levels. It is fully collapsible to allow for easy cleaning and the bottom can be filled with sand for added stability. The external metal slider easily shows how full the feeder is.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Parallax Hay Play

Colours: 9 colours | Capacity: 3kg hay | RRP: £49.99 |

This hay ball makes grazing a bit more of a challenge with holes either 50mm or 70mm. It is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, is made from a tough plastic and has recessed holes to prevent dirt getting in.

View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

HayLo Feeder Complete

Capacity: 6–8.5kg dry hay or 10–12kg haylage | RRP: £240 |

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use (-18°C to +30°C), this feeder is available with interchangeable feeding discs with holes of 70mm and 90mm. It has a watertight bung for soaking and draining hay, plus four fixing points that mean you can secure it to a fence post or stable wall.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Nats Corner Feeder

Colours: Black, red, blue, green, brown, pink or purple | Capacity: 200l | RRP: £64.99 |

While this won’t necessarily slow your horse down, this feeder is installed in a corner of a wall or fence and encourages your horse to adopt a more natural feeding position.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Nats hay ball

Colours: Black, red, blue, green, brown, pink or purple | Capacity: 2kg hay | RRP: £49.99 |

This hay ball is available with 50mm or 75mm holes. It is suitable for indoor or outdoor use.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Eazigrazer

Colours: Black, green, purple, pink, blue or red | Capacity: 6kg dry hay | RRP: £210 |

This feeder has a plug and drain that allows you to soak the hay easily. There is a choice of three regulator hole sizes – 70mm, 90mm or 100mm.



Best small-holed haynets

Trickle Net Original net

Capacity: 8.5kg hay | RRP: £39.98 |

These nets are handmade from 4mm rot-proof braided polyethylene and have 25mm fixed holes.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Elico Little Piggy haynet

Capacity: 6.5kg (standard) or 8.7kg (large) hay | RRP: From £12.50 |

This haynet has 30mm holes and is available in two sizes. Standard sizes are pink, while large sizes are black.

View now at amazon.co.uk, ebay.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Trickle Net bale net

Capacity: Small bale | RRP: £64.99 |

This net can hold a whole small bale and has 25mm holes.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

KM Elite Elim-A-Net haynet

Capacity: 3.5kg hay (pony), 5.5kg hay (cob), 7.5kg (horse) | RRP: From £13.99 |

These nets have two directions of mesh to create a more challenging barrier. Holes are 25mm (pony), 30mm (cob) and 35mm (horse), and the nets have metal rings at the top and bottom.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or naylors.com

Trickle Net Softee net

Capacity: 4kg hay (small) or 8kg (large) | RRP: From £34.99 |

These nets are knotless and made with a strong 5mm braided twine with 25mm fixed holes.

View now at ebay.co.uk

