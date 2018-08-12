7 social media accounts ‘run’ by horses (and a mule) that you need in your life

We all love being nosey on social media, whether it’s via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. But what could be better than following a horse that ‘writes’ and ‘runs’ its own account? Often insightful and frequently hilarious, here’s just seven of our favourites that you need to follow right now — including a certain dressage mule that you really do need on your feed…

1. Hovis

Hovis is a part-bred Clydesdale with a huge following. The four-legged, feathered phenomenon started a diary in 2008, which was posted on the H&H forum. Then in February 2013, he became a blogger for H&H with his Friday diaries proving very popular. Not only that but he has published a number of books, each to raise funds for his local equine welfare charity Bransby Horses. Other than following him on the H&H website, you can also like his Facebook page — We love Hovis and his Friday diaries on H&H.

2. Teddy the Shetland

#accidentalmodel A post shared by @ teddytheshetland on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

This utterly adorable palomino Shetland not only has over 10,000 likes on Facebook, but he also has over 100,000 followers on Instagram too. He belongs to Alice Goring, who won the H&H amateur of the year prize at the 2017 H&H Awards, and together they travel the country, making public appearances and acting as the mascot to the Hannah’s Willberry the Wonder Pony charity.

3. Wallace The Great — Dressage Mule

Wallace The Great, who is a mule, recently came to prominence when he was initially denied the chance to compete in British Dressage classes. This rule was then overturned and this dressage lover with enormous ears has since gone on to win at his first affiliated event. You can follow his journey on his Facebook page, where he also recently started showing off his showjumping skills…

4. Mulry’s Error

We all know and love this ‘V8 super cob’, a four-star eventer who was ridden by Ben Hobday until retirement from top flight competition after Badminton this spring. He has generated a great following on social media, including via his own Twitter account. By a thoroughbred and out of a Clydesdale mare, Mulry was originally hunted and started in eventing by his owner Sallie Ryle. He now enjoys life hunting with Ben in the winter and eventing with Ben’s working pupil at one-star level during the season.

5. Roy Rocket/Wocket Woy

It all started with a video in March 2016 of National Hunt jockey Mattie Batchelor performing a stunt on the grey racehorse, Roy Rocket, as filmed by ‘the pwoducer’ and fellow jockey, Marc Goldstein. The duo now have an almighty Facebook following on their Wocket Woy page, with over 156,000 likes for their laugh-out-loud videos.

6. City Police Horses

Although not technically run by the horses themselves, this Twitter account follows the daily lives of the London City Police’s mounted branch. There’s always great pictures too!

7. Mad Moose

You might remember this talented but extremely quirky National Hunt horse. The now 14-year-old amassed over £100,000 in prize money over hurdles, fences and even on the Flat in training with Nigel Twiston-Davies, but what he really became famous for was refusing to start in some of his races. His Twitter account has over 6,000 followers and now documents his time as a retrained racehorse in the hands of Sophie Burkin.

