Fancy living in a barn? Check out this unique conversion with 14 stables and floodlit sand school for under £800k

Anyone looking for a unique barn conversion with brilliant equestrian facilities should look further than this one in the village of Bardsley in Oldham near Manchester.

Set in 5.3 acres, the property offers 14 stables, a floodlit sand school, five paddocks and, for fishing enthusiasts, there is a fully-stocked pond.

The three-bedroom home is on the market with estate agents Hunters and has a price tag of £750,000. It is located within the Medlock Valley, close to Daisy Nook Country Park and Park Bridge, plus there is easy and direct access to local bridleways. The current vendors generate an income from the equestrian facilities and any new purchaser could continue with this opportunity.

The set-up has good access to main roads, including the M60, which is perfect for getting around the country for training and competitions. It is also located near to the outskirts of the Peak District National Park, known for its breathtaking views, bustling market towns and pretty villages.

As well as good hacking there are equestrian centres nearby, including Croft End (0.3 miles away) where there’s not only training facilities but also educational courses on offer. For racing fans, Haydock Park racecourse is a 46-minute drive away (30.9 miles).

Inside, the property boasts spacious living areas complete with a modern interior, exposed beams and brickwork. There is an open-plan lounge, kitchen/dining room, plus a utility room, and double-glazed windows and underfloor heating. There are two bedrooms on the ground floor, while the master bedroom and en-suite is on the first floor, along with a mezzanine lounge.

