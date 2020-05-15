Back riding but missing competitions? Check out these fun online events to keep you motivated in lockdown

Equestrians around the country are celebrating the latest news released this week that riders in England, Scotland and Wales are being encouraged to start riding their horses again, following changes to the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

It is a sigh of relief for many of us who ride and gives us a glimmer of hope that there is light at the end of the lockdown tunnel. Despite this, many riders will continue to miss the competition season, which was halted before it had a chance to properly get going in March.

So how can you get your competition fix from the comfort of your own home? The answer comes in the form of virtual competitions taking place, and to help you out, we have rounded-up a selection of these events taking place across the disciplines.

Get back into gridwork

Horse Events Virtual enables riders to compete in their own surrounding, video themselves and submit their video to enter the latest virtual competition.

The current shows on the website include BCPS virtual showing for registered and part-bred Connemaras, Horse Events virtual dressage and Horse Events virtual jumping, gridwork and polework with style.

Click here for more information.

One for the ex-racehorses

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) has already launched an open in-hand showing series online. The format includes starting your video with stating your horse’s racing name, age and what disciplines they have been retrained for. This is followed by an individual show – in walk, circle to the left and then again to the right. Stand your horse up from both sides, then trot away in a straight line from the camera and back again.

Entries for ridden showing classes hope to be open from 1 July and plans are in development to cater for the horses and riders who would have participated in the scheduled dressage competitions — with more details to follow in coming weeks.

Click here for more information.

Horses, dogs and cats

Horse lover Kayleigh Osborne has set up a website and Facebook page called Online Charity Animal Showing, which raises funds for a variety of charities and the NHS through online competitions.

May’s ‘show’ will raise money for the Heavy Horse Centre in North Somercoyes, Lincolnshire, and many of the classes are sponsored with great prizes up for grabs.

Most of the classes are equine but there are some for “all animals” including dogs and cats, plus photography competitions and more.

Click here for more information.

Veteran vitality

The Veteran Horse Society is running online in-hand qualifiers, via video submission.

The video should be no longer than three minutes, with full coverage of the legs and turnout of the veteran. Horses must be walked away from the camera and trotted directly back.

Other similar shows can be found on Global Showing – The Online Horse Show.

Click here for more information.

Best foot forward

Facebook page, Show From Home, are asking riders to email videos or photos of them in action to be judged as part of their online shows.

Classes include for Welsh A, B, C and D, M&M, foreign breeds, coloured, plaited and much more. Entry fees are £2.50 per class.

Click here for more information.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Picture perfect

Sash and Cash Championship Show also offers riders online showing competitions via their Facebook page. May sees the Sash and Cash Photo Show taking place online, with riders sending in one picture per class of them on their horse or pony.

Classes range from ex-racehorses and show pony/horse to lead-rein and rescue horses, plus much more.

Each class is sponsored and a variety of prizes will be awarded. Entry is £5 per class.

Click here for more information.

We continue to publish Horse & Hound weekly during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as keeping horseandhound.co.uk up to date with all the breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions (six issues for £6) and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.