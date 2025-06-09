



Ashton Farm has out-of-this-world equestrian facilities – and the living and leisure provision isn’t to be sniffed at, either.

The property sits just inside the South Downs National Park in the village of Ashton. It’s less than two miles from Bishop’s Waltham, a town served well by cafés, supermarkets and shops.

The city of Southampton lies 10 miles away. From its mainline station, you can catch a train to London Waterloo in one hour and 20 minutes. The historic city of Winchester is 11 miles from the door.

Ashton Farm is also well connected by road at less than 20 mins from M3 junctions 9 and 10 in both directions.

Want to go training and competing? There’s plenty of choice where local equestrian centres are concerned. On the doorstep are Quob Stables EC (three miles) and Bow Lake EC (four miles). Further afield, find Wood Farm EC (10 miles), Sparsholt EC (17 miles) and go cross-country schooling at Fair Oaks Cross Country Course (22 miles).

If you like a day at the races, your closest racecourses are Salisbury (37 miles) and Goodwood (32 miles).

Your local pack is the Hursley Hambledon Hunt.

Got a veterinary emergency? Liphook Equine Hospital is 25 miles away if you need top-class care.

Ashton Farm is on the market with Knight Frank for a guide price of £6.75m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities at Ashton Farm and its 19.5 acres are truly unparalleled. The property’s outdoor arena is a 25x45m floodlit all-weather. Weather not playing ball? Head inside and practise your moves in the 60x20m indoor. There are also two lunge pens.

The yard is recently constructed and consists of eight stables, a tack room, a rug room, a solarium, and a wash box. There are 13 turnout paddocks.

Non-equestrian leisure facilities include a gym, tennis court, and a pool set in a pool garden designed by Sarah Eberle, a Chelsea Flower Show medal-winner.

Another Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winner, Joe Perkins, designed the property’s formal gardens. There’s also an orchard of 40 fruit trees, a kitchen garden and a gazebo.

The living accommodation consists of the seven-bed main house, the barn with a studio flat attached to the gym, and the two-bed bungalow.

Inside the main house, you’re greeted by a spacious entrance hall with a feature staircase. The living space, the oldest part of the house, dates back to the 17th century and has original features such as exposed beams.

There’s also a more formal drawing room and dining room, which features an old well, on either side of the modern kitchen/family breakfast room. Here, you’ll find a great setup including teppanyaki plate, a Subzero fridge/freezer and Ganngenau ovens.

At the front of the house lies a study with a bay window and there’s also a laundry and boot room on the ground floor.

The first floor has a galleried landing leading to five bedrooms, two of which and en-suite, and a family bathroom.

