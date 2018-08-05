An arable farm with 68 acres, 10 stables and four-bed farmhouse in bonny Scotland

A renowned 68-acre crop farm with equestrian facilities in the Scottish Borders has just come on the market.

Currently a productive equine and grass land farm, Whitemire Farm is every kind of country dream. The arable land means the days of buying in overpriced hay and haylage could be over.

Commenting on the property, Douglas Orr, Chartered Surveyor for H&H Land and Property, said: “The land at Whitemire Farm is of high quality and is classed as productive grade 2 arable land. Split into 17 fields, Whitemire is known for producing excellent quality haylage and silage, with the land capable of between three and four cuts each year. Whitemire benefits from good quality land and this allows the owner to grow their own high quality haylage and silage.”

11 miles from the market town of Berwick-upon-Tweed, Whitemire has excellent transport links. Berwick includes a main line railway station and the A1, running on the outskirts of Berwick, which offers good road access to the north and south.

Equestrian centres within a short drive include Ian Stark EC (40 miles), Flodden Edge Farm Riding and Driving Centre (17 miles) and Nenthorn EC (22 miles).

If you like to head onto the hunt field, then saddle up for a day with the Berkwickshire Hunt.

Currently on the market for just shy of £1m (£995,000), it is being offered for sale by H&H Land and Property.

There are a range of modern and traditional buildings at Whitemire Farm, the majority of which have water and electricity supply. The agricultural buildings are primarily utilised within the feed and bedding business run by the vendors directly from the farm.

There is a large building which has been fitted with 10 spacious loose boxes…

… and there is also a menage with a sand and rubber surface.

The land forms a compact block around the farmhouse and steading complex and is split into 17 fields. In total it extends to 68.12 acres. Small areas of woodland is located in two of the fields.

Cropping at Whitemire Farm in recent years has been focused on the production of high quality haylage and silage for the agricultural and equestrian markets, sold through the current owner’s bedding and feed business.

Other outbuildings of interest include a workshop and a groom’s cottage which is currently used as a tack room…

The farmhouse is a traditional stone-built four-bedroom property, with accommodation set over two levels.

