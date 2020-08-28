A showjumper embraces PPE and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From one very cheeky foal to a particularly popular muddy puddle, it all happened on social media.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

What a character!



The five-star event might not have taken place this year at Luhmühlen, but these little ones are still making good use of the cross-country course



Top showjumper Holly Smith’s daughter looked like a chip off the old block when they paired up to compete at Bolesworth



Paul Nicholls’ youngest daughter Zara makes good use of her dad’s training facilities



Billy Diamo embraces the use of PPE



What a tune!



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Grass or muddy puddle? We think we know the answer…



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.