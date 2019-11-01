How to amuse a dog and a horse plus 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From eventing mums flying around five-stars to a pony in a kitchen, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Hours of fun



This pony looks to be living the dream



When you win your first five-star



How sweet



Inspirational



The commentator should have fun with this one



Sarah Skillin Possibly the BEST Team Chase name in history!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Three five-star super-mums juggling babies and competing at Pau



