How to amuse a dog and a horse plus 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From eventing mums flying around five-stars to a pony in a kitchen, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Hours of fun

This pony looks to be living the dream

When you win your first five-star

Awaiting the final part of our journey home from Pau. Horses are enjoying an on board snack whilst us humans refuel and reflect on an incredible week with very special horses! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Thank you as always to our sponsors, who without would have made the path much harder. To @dodsonhorrell your feeds always leave our horses in perfect condition with the stamina to do their jobs. @nafuk from show-shine to supplements you round it all off and create the final picture. Knowing our horses are comfortable and protected wearing @lemieuxproductsofficial gear gives peace of mind. Thank you @flyingchangesbespokejackets for the immaculate show jackets, patriotically navy, red and white 🇬🇧 @freejumpsystem stirrups are secure to ride in for the jumping phases as well as being smart. @libby_law_photography thank you for your support and for capturing memories throughout the season so wonderfully! Rugs are essential and Masta provide comfort alongside being smart for when away at show grounds. Finally thank you as always @wttldevizes. These boys can both look forward to getting home and going on a well earn’t holiday!

How sweet

Inspirational

The commentator should have fun with this one

Sarah Skillin

Possibly the BEST Team Chase name in history!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Three five-star super-mums juggling babies and competing at Pau

