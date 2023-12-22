



It’s been a whirlwind 2023 for rising star Alice Knight and her 13-year-old gelding SJL Dom Perignon (Hauptstutbuch Recianna x Don Primus), affectionately known as “Perry”. Together the relatively new combination won the hotly contested inter I silver at Alice’s first-ever National Championships on 67.73%.

“He has the most amazing character and puts a smile on my face every day,” says Alice. “Winning my first national title was the most incredible experience, it’s the biggest achievement of my career so far. We’ve been working and training for many years and it has made me even more determined and ambitious for further success.”

Alice Knight: One to watch

She adds: “I’m so grateful to have such a special horse in Perry, who is starting to make my dreams come true.”

The combination was also a close second in the silver prix st georges on 68.62%, with highlights from the judges including their expressive extended canter and canter pirouettes, for which they got 8s and 7.5s.

“Perry is super talented but also hot and sensitive to ride so in training, I spend a lot of time building our confidence and ensuring we’re secure at small tour level as he is always trying so hard to please,” explains Alice.

“He loves his training but he also loves to go hacking around our farm. I like to mix our training routine up by adding lots of variety to keep him in the best shape possible.”

The future certainly looks bright for nineteen-year-old Alice, especially considering the maturity and seriousness that comes across when she speaks about her horses and career.

“This winter we’re focussing on training him up to inter II, which we hope to compete at in the spring in preparation to compete at under 25 grand prixs in the future,” she says.

Alongside her supportive mum, Wendy, and sister, Isobel – who are both themselves successful dressage riders – Alice has taken steps to secure her future in the sport.

“We’ve recently set up our business, Knights dressage,” she says. “In 2022, we bought a farm in West Sussex, which had a long history of dressage, and we’ve been busy building and creating facilities to run our business from, where we plan to train and compete our team of horses.”

“My plan next year is to continue building the business up so we have a successful competition dressage yard – we’re very excited as we have so many plans for the future.”

As well as having a good support network in place, Alice’s top tips for young riders looking to climb the levels are to “work hard, stay focussed and have fun.

“But most of all enjoy your horse and appreciate any success you may have a long the way.”

