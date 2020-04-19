Abandoned for 70 years: check out this restored farmhouse with stables, four acres and sand school for under £900k

Fenby Farm is a four-acre equestrian set-up in the village of Stilton, Cambridgeshire, and is perfect for a horse-loving family looking to live in a rural and “idyllic” location.

The three-bedroom house is described as “charming” by agents Fine & Country and is on the market for £850,000.

Situated down a rural lane, the property is part-thatched and part-clay tiled – boasting a unique mix of old and new – and overlooking its own duck pond.

The equestrian facilities include a fenced-in yard of three large stables, a 20x40m sand school, with a Silica sand and Flexiride surface. There is also a washdown area, a hay barn, tackroom, a Dutch barn and paddocks.

Potential homeowners can enjoy country living on their doorstep and their own equestrian sanctuary to escape the hustle and bustle of life.

The set-up is located not far from the A1, which means there is a brilliant road network to get up and down the country for competitions. While the town of Newmarket – the headquarters of British horseracing – is within an hour’s drive and offers some of the best equine vets in the country, plus training facilities and two racecourses.

The original sections of the refurbished farmhouse date back hundreds of years and have been carefully restored, with a modern, brick and oak-timbered extension added to the property.

The cottage had been abandoned for 70 years until the current owners purchased it in 2011 with “no doors or windows” and invested time in transforming the house.

Across the gravel drive, there is a separate and fully insulated garage with two car bays, a gym area and storage downstairs. While upstairs, there is office space complete with a kitchenette and shower room.

Inside, the house is light and airy and boasts an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room with bi-folding doors leading outside onto a decked area.

All the bedrooms upstairs have vaulted ceilings, which emphasises the feeling of space, and the master bedroom has an en-suite plus a walk-in dressing room.

