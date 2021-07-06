A yard in south-eastern France with 19 stables, gallop track, staff accommodation and just over 130 acres of land…





Sell up and move to this stunning equestrian property — currently run as a stud — situated in the Var, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, between Ampus and Tourtour, in south-eastern France.

The home is only 1.30 hours away from Nice Airport. The land and countryside surrounding the property is entirely flat and ss it is situated in a valley, residents are often treated to the most hours of sunshine seen in all of France.

You will be just 50 minutes away from the international competition centre Hubside Jumping, and just under an hour away from the riding centre Petit Futé.

The Racecourse of the Plage can be found on the coast just an hour away from the front door.

Offered for sale by Groupe–Mercure, the price on this French nest is €3.2m (or just under £2.75m). But could you make use of the wealth of facilities on offer? Come and see for yourself…

The estate is set within just over 130 acres of land, including 121 acres of agricultural and grazing land and just under 20 acres of woodland.

The land is flat and included in the acreage is a gallop track where the horses are trained.

The valley location also lends itself to peaceful hacking.

There is turnout space for up to 60 horses; the site is currently run as a stud. We could imagine a cross-country course looking pretty at home here, too.

The current owners have fully equipped the yard for the breeding of top-level endurance horses. At present there 30 separate paddocks with electric fence, water access and shelter.

There are 19 stables in total, split between two yards. The high-quality indoor timber stables are spacious. There is a tack room and storage space at one end of the barn.

There are more loose boxes outside. They overlook a concrete yard but are protected from the sun.

As well as the gallop track, there is a circle sand lunging pen for training or loose schooling…

…as well as an oval horse walker with space for eight horses.

The house is a typical Southern French home of honey coloured stone with green shutters with two bedrooms and a beautiful covered dining patio.

The traditional decor includes exposed walls, tiled flooring and wooden beams, as well as open views across the countryside and gardens. There is also accommodation for grooms and staff.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free