A small farm set in 35 acres complete with paddocks, stabling, two arenas and mega views

Tickletag Farm could be the perfect property for an equestrian or a small-time farmer, if you have nearly £2m to spend.

This West Sussex farm is found in a rural location on a sandstone ridge, with views in all directions from various parts, particularly to the South Downs.

It is tucked away south of West Chiltington,between Pulborough and Storrington. Towns in the area include Horsham, Chichester and Worthing.

There is direct riding onto an adjoining public bridlepath, and hacking on the South Downs.

There is a point-to-point course at Parham, horseracing at Goodwood and Fontwell, and polo at Cowdray and Knepp Castle.

Equestrian centres in your area include: Sussex EC (7 miles), Homelands Equestrian (13 miles) and Crockstead Farm (36 miles).

Rogate cross-country course is a 40-minute drive (22 miles) from the front door, while East Bysshe is 35 miles away.

Head out with the Crawley and Horsham Hunt or sign up to BSPS Area 14 for a range of showing shows.

If you like the look of this countryside haven, get in touch with the agents at Batcheller Monkhouse.

Priced at a cool £1.8m, does Tickletag tickle your fancy?

The land with the property lies to the east and north and is divided into pasture paddocks with a circular gallop. The land totals 35.6 acres in total. Imagine the cross-country potential…

There are 15 stables in total, all of which are inside. There is also a tack room and lock-up store. There is also a building used for livestock accommodation and a five-bay steel framed open-fronted hay/machinery barn.

There is a 20x60m fenced outdoor arena with an all-weather rubber and sand surface…

…as well as an indoor riding arena.

The single storey residence is set to the south of the property. It sits in an attractive garden with parking to the front.