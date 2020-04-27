A six-bedroom country property with floodlit arena, paddocks and indoor stables for just over £500,000…

This is an idyllic equestrian set-up with a six-bedroom house and dreamy facilities based in Angus, Scotland, is on the market — for a smaller price than you might think…

Bellrigg is situated in a convenient part of Angus just inland from Arbroath, with its historic harbour, marina and abbey.

The A92 dual carriageway provides easy access to Dundee, while the A90 dual carriageway links to Aberdeen.

Local equestrian centres in your area would include: Brechin Castle EC (12.7 miles), Pathhead EC (16 miles) and Carlogie Turf (9 miles).

You are just a quick drive away from the many facilities on offer at Claverhouse Equestrian (18 miles).

Sign up to the Angus branch of the Pony Club if you have keen children, and if you like to hit the show ring make sure you attend Angus Show which is usually held at Brechin Castle Show field during the summer.



You are also 90 minutes away (78 miles) from the Royal Highland Centre, hosts of the prestigious Royal Highland Show.

Offered for sale by Savills, this pretty, rural property is priced at a modest £515,000 for both the home and the yard.

So could you make the move to the Scottish coast?

On one side of the house is a garden, with a courtyard and further area of garden on the other. There are also outbuildings and two spacious fenced paddocks. In all the grounds extend to 3.85 acres.

There is a large building with four loose boxes, a horse shower and solarium, and an adjoining brick building with a further five loose boxes and a garage area.

Check out this immaculate silica sand and rubber arena with post and rail fencing…

Originally a stone-built cottage, the home has been renovated over the years and now provides extensive and spacious accommodation. The house has three good sized reception rooms, a spacious dining kitchen and six bedrooms.

The open plan kitchen/dining room has a fully fitted kitchen with a tiled floor. There is also a red four oven AGA.

Four of the bedrooms are currently used for their intended purpose, while one is used as a gym and another as a study.

