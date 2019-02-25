9 working hunters — large and small — we wanted a ride on last show season…

Which one of these 9 working hunter horses and ponies would you most like to take home?

1. Red Why Salute

Danny Carroll rode his own 2017 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner to pick up the first ticket of 2018 at Sports Horse Breeding (GB) in April. The pair were also victorious around a testing track at the Great Yorkshire Show.

2. Cashel Bay JJ

The 16-year-old Connemara needs no introduction, having won both HOYS and the Royal International (RIHS) with the Eddis family. The multi-garlanded 153cm competes in both native and plaited worker ranks and was crowned supreme working hunter pony at Hickstead in July and was also a winner at the BSPS winter championships.

3. Birchmoor Drover

Pam Brown rode Elaine Tomlinson’s plucky Shetland to win the 122cm RIHS qualifier and stand section reserve at the NPS Spring Festival held at Vale View.

4. Allandy Gold Spark

This gorgeous coloured topped the 143cm section of the Desert Orchid Blue Riband final at the BSPS summer championships with Madeline Plumb. The duo also won their section of the Burghley Gold Cup final and qualified for HOYS.

5. Kenlis Carrera

Barbie, as she is known at home, was crowned working hunter champion at the 2018 Royal Windsor Horse Show with Rory Gilsenan at the helm. Owned by Christian Kwek, the lightweight was also Blue Chip supreme ridden champion at the Irish Draught breed show, proving her versatility.

6. Killaughey Golden Cascade

This scopey 13 hander is pictured landing the HOYS working hunter pony championship at Kent with Izzy Stanley, who also rode the mare to be eighth in the final despite only being a novice.

7. Lislan Defi

Eleanor Hirst qualified this then 10-year-old liver chestnut gelding to pick up a Hickstead ticket at BSPS Area 15A, scoring a near perfect 19/20 for their round.

8. Corries Jack In A Box

A trip over from Dublin for the BSPS Gold Cup final paid off for the connections of this nine-year-old grey 13 hander, who claimed his section with Allegra Hancock.

9. Nobel Peppermint

Ruby Ward and night-year-old sports pony finished off their incredible 2018 season with the working hunter pony of the year title at the NEC.

