9 patchy show ring winners that make us want to get a coloured

Asides from the endless bathing we’re pretty jealous of the owners, riders and associates of these delightful coloured horses and ponies we’ve spotted so far in the show ring this season.

Which patchy chap or chapess would you take home to your yard?

1. Rachan Westcountry Too

Despite standing second in their 153cm class, this scopey working hunter pony came to the fore in the novice section championship at the BSPS winter championships. Emily Gaynor-Smith rides the gelding who also qualified for the Royal International (RIHS) on the flat the week before his victory over sticks.

2. Domino Bad Boy

Lacey and Andrew Smith’s magnificent eight-year-old traditional stallion was crowned in-hand supreme at the BSPA winter championships under the evening performance spotlight. That mane!

3. Springpond On The Razzle

The Team Hood-produced plaited horse was victorious in the first Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) qualifier of the year with Sofia Scott at the helm. A son of Solaris Buenno, Razzle has the same dam as Annabel Jenk’s multi-supreme champion riding horse Diamonds Are Forever.

4. Castiel

Hazel Sleight put on a delightful performance aboard the charming gelding to win the BSPS restricted final. Produced by Team Harvey, Castiel was only attending his fourth show under saddle.

5. Barnaby Rudge

The Team Fitch-produced non-native pony and Lauren Barker also picked up a HOYS ticket at the first round of qualifiers of the 2019 season.

6. So Sweet

15-year-old Megan Thompson rode her own mare to be reserve supreme ridden at the BSPA winter championships. A HOYS finalist in 2018, the 153cm plaited horse also competes as an intermediate.

7. Carrhouse Frisky Business

The six-year-old was reserve restricted champion at the BSPS winter championships for David Bennett.

8. Bart

After winning his final at HOYS last season, Alan Marnie’s plaited horse and his rider/producer Vicky Smith returned to win the RIHS coloured title at NCPA Cheshire on their first outing of the season.

9. Burghwallis Razamatazz

The super consistent 10-year-old won a strong native/traditional pony class with Lucie Gordon-Burgess who was piloting for Jane Turbull.

