A family home complete with stables, arena and grazing for less than you might think…





This four-bedroom detached family home has excellent equestrian facilities including stabling, barns, an arena and grazing in an accessible location and with no upward chain.

5 School Lane is in an extremely accessible Cambridgeshire location, close to the A141, A47, A10 and A14 road networks. Cambridge and London can be accessed from Ely train station in 15 minutes and an hour and 15 minutes respectively. The city of Ely has a full range of services and amenities and is a 10-minute drive away.

There is very good hacking available in the local area, as well as numerous riding clubs and equestrian facilities including Ely Eventing Centre (six miles), Fenning Farm (10 miles) and Isleham eventing complex (13 miles).

Your nearest vet will be Isle Vet Group, which is five minutes away, while you can enjoy hunting with either the Thurlow, Suffolk, Fitzwilliam or the Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace.

5 School Lane is on the market with Rural Scene with a guide price of £795,000. Let’s take a look around…

A pathway leads through the rear gardens to the equestrian facilities which include a block of four stables, a tack/feed room, a three-bay open-fronted barn and an additional storage barn.

There is also a 40x20m arena with floodlights at the rear of the stable yard, which allows residents to ride after dark.

The land is mainly level to gently sloping pasture and currently divided into four paddocks with post and electric fencing. There is also an all-year round sand turnout area. Within the far paddock is a natural pond and small area of woodland. The current owners rent a parcel of adjoining grazing land and there is the possibility that this annual seasonal grazing license could be continued with a new owner.

In the house, the front door entrance leads to a hallway. On the ground floor there is a kitchen/diner with a range of fitted base units with granite worksurfaces, a double butler sink with mixer tap and space for a freestanding fridge freezer and an electric cooker. A solid fuel Rayburn is in situ, but it is not currently in use. There is also a utility room, which has plumbing for washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, space for a dishwasher, tiled flooring, larder cupboard, single drainer sink unit and an oil-fired boiler. Also off the kitchen is a downstairs cloakroom with toilet and Belfast wash hand basin.

To the right of the entrance hall is a living room with dual aspect windows, a multi-fuel burner set in a brick fireplace and oak effect flooring. Double doors lead out to the garden.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, the largest of which has fitted storage and wardrobes, and a family shower room, which is fitted with a shower in cubicle, toilet, wash hand basin, part tiled walls, heated towel rail and oak-effect flooring.

You may also be interested in:

