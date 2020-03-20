4 things we absolutely love (and maybe don’t love) about having a young competition horse

Finding an exciting youngster brimming with potential might seem like a good idea at the time, but is taking posession of a young horse all that it’s cracked up to be?

Here are four things we love — and perhaps don’t love as much — about bringing on the next generation of competition stars…

1. The intial ‘get on’

Scary as it might be, the first time you sit on your new horse is like no other. While you do run the risk of near death, if your ground work has gone well and you’re working with an ammicable beast, the initial backing is one of the most rewarding part of the process.

2. The opportunities

Whichever discipline you compete in, there are ample opportunities for young horses to get out and see the world. There are plenty of classes, events and specific fixtures all aimed at youngsters so they can get valuable competition experience without the pressure. You just might need a neckstrap…

3. The growth spurts

While we love to see them grow, mature and develop into real horses, the sudden changes in height and width mean every few months you’re guaranteed to need new equipment. You’re also guaranteed to be constantly on the hunt for new rugs, headcollars, bridles and saddles.

4. The training breakthroughs

Just when you think you’re not making any headway at all, your young horse will surprise you and nail that exercise or transition you’ve been working on for what seems like a lifetime. Every little progression is a big win and there is nothing more satisying than finally getting it right (they might forget it again by tomorrow, but this mini breakthrough makes it worth it). Plus, training up a novice really can make you into a better rider.

