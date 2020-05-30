12 newborn foals to brighten your day — plus one born with a serious hair style…

With the foaling season still very much in full swing, it would be virtually criminal not to share some of the arrivals breeders have recently welcomed into the world.

So sit back, relax and enjoy these 13 newborns to help brighten your day…

Flecknoe Cloi i Lawr

“We welcomed Flecknoe Cloi i Lawr in April. His name means lockdown in Welsh. He is out of Silver Sonnet (a thoroughbred), who was bred by The Queen — she was successfully shown in RoR (Retraining of Racehorses) classes, won on The Queen’s birthday in 2012 and was featured in H&H. Colin (as he is known at home) is by my Welsh section D stallion Gems Hobo, who I have produced myself for the past four years as a Mountain & Moorland (M&M) working hunter pony (WHP). He has had numerous wins, including novice champion at the 2019 BSPS Winter Championships. He also qualified for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS)/Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) in the M&M WHP and was fifth in the P(UK) intermediate young rider final last year. We were really looking forward to showing Colin and Sonnet this year in riding horse mare and foal classes, but will have to wait until next year and show him as a yearling alongside his full brother, who will be three. I think he will make either a riding horse or a small hunter, or even an intermediate, and I am hoping to keep him and break him myself when he is old enough and then compete him in both flat classes and hopefully working hunter classes too — I am hoping he will replace his sire as my top boy! I have attached some photos of him from our home, Flecknoe Farm Stud. He was bred by my mother Denise Murray” — Verity Murray

Damhead Iridescent Cloud

“Here are some photos of my colt foal, Damhead Iridescent Cloud (Apollo), who was born on 28 April 2020. He’s by Future Sport Horses’ young stallion, Future Guilty Pleasure and he’s out of my Irish sports pony mare. He’s currently skewbald but as you can see from his little grey goggles and grey muzzle, I think he’s going to turn grey like his dad!” — Steph Lynch

Young Carrabawn x Fast Silver

“This is our three-week-old Irish Draught colt who is by Young Carrabawn out of a Fast Silver mare. He was bred by Graham Thorne and Margaret Cottrell in Devon but is now living in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway with me” — Mary M Smith

Sleights Con Artist

“We have just had a beautiful delivery of a colt foal. He is purebred Fell — his dam is Littletree Rhianna and his father is Lunesdale Dylan. His registered name is Sleights Con Artist aka Joker. We would love to keep him entire as he has been put together beautifully and he’s very cheeky but very brave. I would love for him to go on and produce some more foals and be shown both in-hand and under saddle eventually, but most of all I want him to be happy and have a lovely life” — Viv Morris and Kim Hinds

Measevalley Make Me A Star

“Measevalley Make Me A Star, or Boris as he is known at home, is a New Forest pony by Brock Captain Jack, out of Pigbush Jade and was bred by myself. He is pictured enjoying VE Day celebrations” — Kirstie Wright

Nyctaeus

“This is Jester, known officially as Nyctaeus. He is out of our Don Ricoss mare and is by Timolin. He will hopefully go on to be our eventer. He was bred by my husband Dan Andrews and is already jumping everything in sight — hay piles, balls! We think he’s really smart with his big white stockings and white blaze, real one for the future with this enormous ground-covering canter” — Becky Williams

Olive

“We love our foal, Olive! We hope she will be a tall, goregous, athletic girl, that stays chestnut or ideally goes liver chestnut! I would love to see our 13-year-old daughter compete her one day. She is by Corrindon Dancer (ID), out of our goregous mare, Silver Sovereign (Bonnie), who is by Libro (KWPN). Bonnie was a successful eventer — she’s owned by Wizz Scammell and competed at intermediate level. She was great at dressage and showjumping too. She retired gracefully to me, for which I am very grateful” — Fluer Swanton

Kadie

“This is my homebred foal Kadie. She was born on 18 May and her dam is my mare, Geronimo’s Milena, a warmblood X Appaloosa standing at 15.3hh. Her sire is Classic Scott, a pure Irish Draught standing at 16.2hh. I plan to keep Kadie as my own forever horse and just see where the future takes us — I just want to enjoy her and get out and about. I hope to do some local shows and maybe venture further if everything turns out well” — Sophie Irvine-Dunnett

Under the Radar

“This is Radar (Under the Radar). He is a colt foal by Carl Hester’s U Genius (who is by Utopia and out of Valegro’s full sister), out of Woodlander Ravissante (Woodlander Rockstar x Consul x Ravel ). He has been bred for top level dressage — his maternal half sister is Katrina Cantrell’s Woodlander Donna Summer, who is currently completing Inter I/II. Ravissante’s other progeny are out competing. The eldest by Woodlander Wavavoom is competing in British Eventing. Her Floriscount son was first in his only BD prelim test, and then first and second in his only two BD novice competitions to date. Her five-year-old daughter (Woodlander Wild Child) qualified for the BD Winter Championships this year and we were gutted when it was cancelled” — Ann Williams

Brookhurst Sirquellio

“This is my colt Brookhurst Sirquellio (Basil). His mother is by the Quickstar stallion OBOS Quality out of a Mister Lord mare. His father is Brookhurst Sirdallio by Sirillio (a German thoroughbred) out of a Naverone/Jus de Pomme mare. He was bred to combine the best thoroughbred blood with top European lines. OBOS Quality, by the same sire as Big Star, has already produced an Olympic horse and many other top horses both showjumping and eventing. Naverone jumped to 1.50m in Holland before going to the States where he became a grand prix dressage horse, while his sire, Jus de Pomme, was the only horse to jump the fences clear in the final Olympic round at Atlanta. He was unfortunately lost too soon but still managed to leave behind some fantastic horses like Naverone. Also on the sire’s dam side is the legendary Saluut, a prolific sire of both dressage and showjumping horses. By combining all this talent but keeping the temperament to be trainable, it is hoped that Basil will be a top showjumper/eventer” — June Longhurst

Sunnyside Surely Perfect

“Born on 20 May, this is Sunnyside Surely Perfect or Louie as he is known at home. He is out of Westgrove Royal Diamond and is by Stanley Grange Cocksure. His granddams Lilac Park Saskia and Barkway Happy Returns were a famous pair of show pony winners and champions at HOYS. Louie will make first ridden or lead-rein show pony. He’s already larger then life, and at a week old we can’t imagine life without him. He has attitude and presence (and great speed in the field, much to his mother’s consternation!). He’s Lottie’s first foal and she truly is an amazing mother. We have great ambition for him as he is impeccably bred and already making his presence felt. We hope he wil excell in the show ring” — Dominic and Claire Smith

By Charms Spirit

‘This is a colt by Charms Spirit, who is a Flat stallion standing at Tweenhills Stud. This colt foal is owned by an owner/breeder so he will be kept here to rear until he is ready to go into training in January 2022” — Keith Harte Bloodstock

And finally… this as yet unnamed super-cute donkey foal

“My donkey foal was born in the wilds of the New Forest in Hampshire, where the animals run freely across the open heath land. His mother, Hilltop Jenna, has lived in the forest all her life. She is a nine-year-old brown donkey and this is her fifth foal! Unfortunately I do not have a name for this little chap as yet. He is only a few days old and with all the talk of people taking to cutting their own hair at the moment and having seen some disasters, this photo is just so appropriate for those lockdown hairstyles and that fringe is just such something else!” — Lucinda Lang

