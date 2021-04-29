A Classic showdown: who will win the 2,000 Guineas?





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The incredible sight of Frankel stretching away from his rivals in the 2,000 Guineas back in 2011 is the stuff of racing legend. Now we can look forward to watching some of this year’s best three-year-olds go head-to-head at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile racecourse on Saturday (1 May) as they battle for the first Classic title of the Flat season. Here’s the full list of runners and riders who will be lining up in this historic Group One race to help you choose your 2,000 Guineas bets. Who is your pick to win?

Pick your 2,000 Guineas bets

Horse: Wembley | Jockey: Ryan Moore | Place bet: 7/2

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Thunder Moon | Jockey: Declan McDonagh | Place bet: 5/1

Joseph Patrick O’Brien

Mutasaabeq |Jockey: Jim Crowley| Place bet: 6/1

Charles Hills

One Ruler | Jockey: James Doyle | Place bet: 6/1

Charlie Appleby

Master Of The Seas | Jockey: William Buick | Place bet: 7/1

Charlie Appleby

Battleground | Jockey: Frankie Dettori | Place bet: 8/1

Aidan O’Brien

Chindit | Jockey: Pat Dobbs | Place bet: 8/1

Richard Hannon

Van Gough | Jockey: Seamir Heffernan | Place bet: 10/1

Aidan O’Brien

Poetic Flare | Jockey: Kevin Manning | Place bet: 12/1

J S Bolger

Lucky Vega | Jockey: Shane Foley| Place bet: 20/1

Jessica Harrington

Legion Of Honour | Jockey: David Egan | Place bet: 50/1

Roger Varian

Naval Crown | Jockey: Adam Kirby | Place bet: 66/1

Charlie Appleby

Devilwala | Jockey: Rossa Ryan | Place bet: 100/1

Ralph Beckett

Mystery Smiles | Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa | Place bet: 100/1

Andrew Balding

Albadri | Jockey: Hollie Doyle | Place bet: 200/1

Jane Chapple-Hyam

Betting terms and conditions: Minimum deposit £5. Bet credits available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Prices correct at time of publishing. Be Gamble Aware.

How can I watch the 2,000 Guineas?

ITV Racing will be showing the 2,000 Guineas live on the main ITV channel when the race gets underway at 3.40pm.

What is the prize money for winning?

The winner of the 2021 2,000 Guineas will take home £227,019.

Recent 2,000 Guineas winners

2011: Frankel ridden by Tom Queally, trained by Henry Cecil and owned by Khalid Abdullah

https://youtu.be/JQajCQ1_BSA

2012: Camelot, ridden by Joseph O’Brien, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Smith/Magnier/Tabor

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXDQLO6Uwmc

2013: Dawn Approach, ridden by Kevin Manning, trained by Jim Bolger and owned by Godolphin

2014: Night of Thunder, ridden by Kieren Fallon, trained by Richard Hannon Jr. and owned by Saeed Manana

2015: Gleneagles, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Smith/Magnier/Tabor

2016: Galileo Gold, ridden by Frankie Dettori, trained by Hugo Palmer and owned by Al Shaqab Racing

2017: Churchill, ridden by Ryan Moore, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Smith/Magnier/Tabor

2018: Saxon Warrior, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Smith/Magnier/Tabor

2019: Magna Grecia, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, trained by Aidan O’Brien and owned by Smith/Magnier/Tabor

2020: Kameko, ridden by Oisin Murphy, trained by Andrew Balding and owned by Qatar Racing

Continued below…

A beginner’s guide to betting If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. *Spring special offer* 5 issues of Horse & Hound for just £5 If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

18+, T&C Apply, BeGambleAware, Commercial Content.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free