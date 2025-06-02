



This West Sussex property gives you a lot of bang for your buck – just wait til we show you the facilities!

2 Tanland Cottages is a semi-detatched home that lies just outside the rural village of Northchapel, which is served by an inn, Post Office and shop, primary school and village hall.

Petworth is about four-and-a-half miles to the south, and Haslemere just over six miles northeast. From Haslemere, you can catch a train to London Waterloo in 49 minutes.

There is a bridleway just over the road from 2 Tanland Cottage – just cross the A283 opposite the drive and enjoy off-road hacking right on the doorstep.

There are plenty of cross-country schooling opportunities nearby. Head to Petworth Schooling Course (four miles), Chase Farm (nine miles), Fair Oak (13 miles) or Coombelands Equestrian (11 miles).

Other great local venues include Norwood House (13 miles) and Greatham EC (15 miles).

Your local racecourse is Goodwood (15 miles).

Like your hunting? Head out with the Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray.

2 Tanland Cottages in on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse for offers in excess of £900,000. Let’s take a look…

With 9.19 acres of land divided into a low-maintenance garden and useful paddocks – each with their own water supply – you shouldn’t fall short of turnout. There are also two hardstanding muckheaps among the paddocks, as well as one adjacent to the stabling.

The property’s four wooden stables are arranged in an enclosed, hardstanding yard with a secure tack room attached to a workshop. There is also a hay barn and feed room with a sink, heater and plumbing for a washing machine.

Further equestrian facilities include the 60x20m all-weather arena and an Aldershot walker, both of which are floodlit.

Inside the house, on the ground floor, there’s a kitchen/breakfast room with wood floor, wall and base units, a large sink with a mixer tap and electric oven and hob. This leads to the utility with a sink, a space for a washer, dryer and fridge freezer, a sliding door to the outside, and a door to the cloakroom.

The sitting room is dual aspect, with a fireplace and exposed beams.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, the principal of which is ensuite, and a family bathroom.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: