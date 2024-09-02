



Do any of the following ring a bell? Or do you have other traits that set you apart from non-horse addicts?

1. You can only assume that when others talk about “spare income” they’re referring to their “equestrian kit budget”.

2. When you tread on a nail after the farrier’s visit, you avoid the doctor’s by poulticing your foot, securing it neatly with vetwrap.

3. You’ve been known to use Kaolin as a facemask, and Mane n Tail in lieu of conditioner.

4. You are never without minor bruises you can’t precisely explain — most probably the work of barn door hinges, wheelbarrow handles and pitchforks.

5. You’re yet to see a physio about your sciatica. Your horse, however, has monthly visits from his.

6. At least one of your limbs is set slightly funny — a subtle reminder of a childhood fall (which absolutely was not the pony’s fault).

7. You have a dustpan and brush for your horse’s stable, but none in the house.

8. Your equine has 17 rugs in total. You, meanwhile, have one yard coat that is no-longer waterproof, and two non-yard coats — both of which have holes in the lining.

9. You happily pay £50 to get your horse clipped, but reckon that’s extortion at the hairdressers.

10. Similarly, you reckon anyone would have to be some sort of primadonna to buy themselves a new pair of shoes every other month at £80 a pop. Dobbin, on the other hand, obviously can’t go longer than five weeks.

11. If it’s about to hammer it down with rain mid-afternoon, you rush out to get your horse in so he stays dry, while you end up resembling a drowned rat.

12. Last Valentine’s Day, your loved one bought you a super-duper wheelbarrow (a gift you count as one of the best you’ve ever received).

13. On arrival at a party, you’re every friend’s go-to person for reverse-parking their car into the most unfeasibly small of spaces – they’ve seen you at the helm of that huge lorry.

14. You look at your Dorset Cereals and think: “My horse would love this!”

15. That annoying itch behind your knee, under your tights, is actually a stray piece of hay.

16. You can’t remember a time before horses. And you can’t imagine life without them.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now