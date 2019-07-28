A 14-acre equestrian set-up for a bargain price? Arena, land and residential potential for £200,000…

Here’s one for the horses. New to the market is a lovely 14-acre equestrian property with land, a general purpose building and stabling.

While there is currently no house on-site, the agents claim that the set-up has long-term potential for residential development.

The stables, building and land are located in the village of Tallentire just outside of Cockermouth. The area offers some of the most glorious hacking, making the most of the Cumbrian countryside.

Local towns include Keswick, Workington and Aspatria and the property borders the Lake District National Park. The county town of Carlisle and the city of Lancaster are also a short drive away.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Greenlands EC (27 miles), Newton Rigg College (34 miles) and Bigland Hall (50 miles).

Carlisle Racecourse is a 40 minute drive from the front door.

There is a cross-country course nearby at Frenchfield (35 miles).

If you like to show, sign up to either BSPS Area 1B or Area 1A.

Hunting in the area is with the Vale Of Lune or with the Blencathra Foxhounds.

Offered for sale by H&H Land and Property, this yard is priced at a tidy £200,000 and the agents say that it is “quite literally ready to walk into”.

The well-maintained land totals 14.90 acres and it is currently split into four separate fields. One of the fields is deemed to have potential for a residential development, so you could soon be living on site with your horses.

There is an L-shaped stable block with a steel roof comprising four loose boxes and a spacious tack room.

Also on-site is a 20x40m outdoor arena. It has an all-weather surface and is surrounded by post and rail fencing.

What plans would you have for this general purpose building? It’s made of a steel portal frame and has a concrete floor with two sets of doors.

There is plenty of parking for a lorry, or a trailer or two…

Perfect land for schooling or a cross-country course…

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday