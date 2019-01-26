13 VERY cute racehorse foal pictures you have to see

The turn of the new year always signals the impending arrival of exciting thoroughbred foals across the racing industry, and 2019 has been no exception so far, with some of the best stallions in the bloodstock world welcoming their first foals of the year.



Here’s a selection of just some of the gorgeous newbies and potential future stars of the racecourse...







1. Cheveley Park Stud welcomed a filly by dual Group One Ulysses, whose stud fee is £17,500, out of My Hope.

2. Three healthy foals — including offspring of Tweenhills sires Hot Streak and Havana Gold — were born in January. The Gloucestershire stud has the exciting addition of superstar Roaring Lion standing for 2019.

3. A colt by Darley stallion Ribchester, a four-time Group One-winning horse, was born, out of Mystic Love.

4. With a distinctive face marking, this filly will be easy to spot on the racecourse. She was born at Shadwell Stud and is sired by the 2014 Coral-Eclipse winner Mukhadram.

5. Check out this very cute 15-minute-old foal by Kool Kompany, who stands at Spanish stud Dehesa De Milagro.

6. French stud Haras de Saint Julien welcomed the first foal by Highland Reel — a filly out of Sundene.

7. This foal, born at Cheveley Park Stud, has impeccable bloodlines. The filly is by superstar Frankel out of Persuasive, both horses won Ascot’s Queen Elizabeth II Stakes during their racing careers — can she follow in her parents footsteps one day?



8. A handsome colt was welcomed at Elkington Stud in Oxfordshire, sired by Coolmore stallion Excelebration, out of Jadwiga.

9. A colt by Darley stallion Dubawi — who has an eye-watering stud fee of £250,000 — was born, out of Hertford Dancer.

10. The Irish National Stud welcomed this gorgeous foal by three-time Group One winner Decorated Knight.

11. A lovely picture courtesy of Childwickbury Stud in Hertfordshire of a new foal, born in a rather chilly -3 degrees.

12. Overbury Stud in Gloucestershire introduced a first foal of Royal Ascot winner Ardad, out of successful mare Amitola.

13. This beautiful foal was born at The National Stud in Newmarket, a colt by Aclaim out of Unilit.

Don’t miss our bloodstock special in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (24 January), where we visit Roaring Lion in his new role as a stallion at Tweenhills and more. For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.