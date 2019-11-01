12 native ponies we wanted to take home this show season

Here are 12 hairy superstars we wanted to steal and take back to our own yards this show season…

1. Pillheath Prince Charming



Brook Kehoe and her own Welsh section B stallion secured their first ticket to Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the Royal Highland Show in July.

2. Ballagh En Vogue

The Hall family’s Welsh section D yearling was crowned M&M in-hand supreme and overall NPS silver medal champion at Lincolnshire County show.

3. Thistledown Snowstorm

As well as standing junior Heritage champions, Talia Aristodou and the nine-year-old Welsh section A stallion trotted to the overall reserve supreme M&M title at the 2019 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).

4. Greenholme Warbler

Claire Wigley’s 15-year-old stallion came out of retirement this season to win his HOYS classes at both Lincolnshire county and The Great Yorkshire with Katy Marriott-Payne in the saddle.

5. Crusheen Shadow

The six-year-old Connemara and Abby Macey stood top of the RIHS junior ridden championship at Ponies UK spring classic.

6. Wells Reliance

The 11-year-old Shetland, owned by Harry Sleigh, clinched several titles during the season, including taking the Sanderson Trophy at the Royal Highland Show.

7. Southerton Jasper

Helen Jeans’ Dales took home a HOYS qualification and the section reserve at Derbyshire Festival with producer Jess Talbot.



8. Betws Onid

The three-year-old Welsh section A colt landed his first Cuddy ticket this season as well his section title at the National Welsh championships.

9. Stuffynwood Daffodil



The overall supreme at NPS Area 4 was clinched by Everett Hayes and Sarah Nobles big-moving Dales mare

10. Dunmere Glayvar

The Dartmoor stallion took his RIHS open ridden qualification at South Suffolk show.

11. Gloves Blakehill William

Ella Kivlochan rode her own Connemara gelding to clinch his Olympia place at the BSPS summer championships

12. Wagtail Echo

Karen Shield led the stunning youngster to land the foal championship at the NPS Area 4 summer show.

