1 video that will give you the ride of your life and 10 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a whopper of a hedge to a foal’s first steps, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Spring is in the air!



When you’re this excited to go to a show

This National Hunt horse does his best wallowing pig impression



Sharethrough (Mobile)

This is just fantastic to see

The Golden Button never fails to amaze on the action front



A very cool Golden Button competitor making light work of a hedge



Remember Bobby? Is she making a point here…?!



Wow



The Wellington Equestrian Festival is proving too much for Rodrigo Pessoa!



Woolly jumper



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

How cool is this horse? Strap yourselves in for a spin around the Golden Button…



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.