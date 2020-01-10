Trending:

1 toddler in training on a horsewalker and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From getting a budding young jockey into training to a mud-loving grey, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

How about this for a backdrop?

We’ll take that as a yes then…

Puppy love

Coffee on the go en-route to the meet

Tasty?

Who would own a grey?

View this post on Instagram

This is the face of a pony that really couldn’t care less that he hasn’t been ridden for weeks and swipe across to see how well he is wintering out 24/7! Still looks like a little machine to me 💪🏻 So if you are feeling bad that you haven’t been able to or haven’t wanted to go riding over the winter don’t feel bad because I can assure you that you are not alone and your horse probably couldn’t care less. They don’t know what all the other horses are up to, they aren’t scrolling Instagram feeling that they are missing out because they haven’t got out to a pony party or jumping lesson. All they care about is seeing their person everyday, having a good neck scratch and a full belly! I’m just wondering how we are going to tackle the mud dreadlock look he had going on @a_busy_country_life_ 😳🤦🏼‍♀️😂

A post shared by Becca Hart (@the_farriers_wife) on

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Starting them young…

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

Personalised Mini Tablet Case

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Cosmetic bag apatchy

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk