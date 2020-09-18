1 pony tries to blend in and 6 other bits of great horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From Judy Murray riding Valegro to Daisy the tame deer, it all happened on social media.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Lissa Green has come a very long way since these early days



What an impressive cake!



Lucky Judy Murray



We think Stumpy is incredibly cute!



Former top Flat jockey Johnny Murtagh and his wife Orla celebrate his first Group One winner as a trainer



Gemma Tattersall and Summer Stardust meet Cornbury House’s tame deer, Daisy, who later had to be shut in a stable as not all horses competing at the venue’s horse trials last weekend were quite as understanding as this one!



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner





What a sight!

