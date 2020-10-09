1 horse plays hide and seek and 12 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a cat in a horserace to a very useful son, it all happened on social media.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

We are very much enjoying the effort this rider has put into creating a mask for her horse to match her own at the first trot-up at ‘Thorsberton’

Sound on for this one…

Feeling fresh



Piggy’s little helper



We rate this level of humour



Dog: accepted



Who can relate?



Blink and you’ll miss it!



Ingrid Klimke’s daughter looks to be one to watch after they both won German national eventing titles last weekend



William Fox-Pitt’s 15-year-old son Oliver is something of a fishing maestro



A special moment between Enable and Frankie Dettori after her bid to take a record thrid Arc last weekend



Some real greats here

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner





Police horse Arnie insists on as many scratches as he can get



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.